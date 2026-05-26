Lai Chau Enters the Stunning Water Pouring Season

26/05/2026

From mid-May to early June each year, the mountainous province of Lai Chau in northwestern Vietnam enters one of its most beautiful times of the year - the water pouring season.

As the first summer rains arrive, water from mountain streams and forest springs flows gently down the hillsides, filling the terraced rice fields that stretch across the valleys and mountain slopes. Under the sunlight, the terraces shimmer like giant mirrors, reflecting the blue sky, drifting clouds and surrounding green mountains, creating a breathtaking natural landscape that resembles a vast watercolor painting.

For generations, the water pouring season has marked the beginning of a new farming cycle for the ethnic communities living in the highlands. Families from groups such as the Hmong, Dao, Thai and Ha Nhi eagerly return to their fields after months of preparation. Farmers guide water through handmade canals, carefully directing it from one terrace to another before plowing and planting rice seedlings. The work is demanding, but it is also filled with excitement and hope for a successful harvest later in the year.

Across the mountains, the peaceful atmosphere of daily life becomes more vibrant. The sound of flowing water blends with the hum of tractors and farming machines, while laughter and conversations echo through the valleys. Children follow their parents to the fields, and colorful traditional clothing brightens the green mountain scenery. Early mornings are often covered in light mist, making the terraces appear even more magical as the rising sun slowly lights up the landscape.

The water cascading down makes the terraced rice fields glisten, interspersed with the lush green of young rice seedlings, creating a peaceful picture amidst the vast forest. Photo: VNA

Farmers begin working the land for a new planting season. Photo: VNA

The water filled the terraced rice fields, resembling giant mirrors. Photo: VNA

In recent years, the water pouring season in Lai Chau has also become an increasingly popular attraction for photographers and travelers seeking authentic cultural experiences and natural beauty. Visitors are drawn not only by the spectacular scenery but also by the chance to witness the close connection between local people and the land they have cultivated for centuries.

More than simply a farming season, the water pouring season reflects the harmony between people and nature in Vietnam’s northern highlands. It is a time of renewal, hard work and hope, preserving the cultural identity and timeless beauty of Lai Chau.