“Great Solidarity Circle”: Celebrating Unity Among Vietnam’s Ethnic Groups

On the evening of April 17, 2026, at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism (Doai Phuong Commune, Hanoi), the “Great Solidarity Circle” exchange program took place as part of activities marking Vietnam Ethnic Groups’ Cultural Day (April 19).

The event unfolded as a vibrant cultural tapestry, bringing together artisans from all 54 ethnic groups to meet, share traditions, exchange knowledge, and strengthen the bonds of national unity.

Set within the village’s open communal spaces, the program carried both festive energy and quiet meaning. Traditional music and dance performances shaped the rhythm of the evening, with each group presenting its distinctive cultural expressions, from the resonant gong performances of the Central Highlands to the graceful folk dances of the northern highlands and the lyrical melodies of southern communities. Costumes rich in color and symbolism added visual depth, turning the stage into a living gallery of Vietnam’s diverse heritage.

Beyond the performances, the gathering emphasized dialogue and connection. Artisans and cultural practitioners shared the stories behind their crafts, rituals, and customs, offering insight into the values that define their communities. Informal exchanges, over shared meals, songs, and conversations, proved just as meaningful as the formal program, fostering familiarity and mutual respect.

The “Great Solidarity Circle” also highlighted the importance of cultural preservation in a rapidly changing society. By bringing together generations and regions, the event underscored the need to safeguard intangible heritage while encouraging continuity and adaptation. Younger participants, in particular, had the chance to learn directly from elder artisans, helping ensure that traditions are not only preserved but carried forward.

Ethnic communities engage in exchanges and take part in artistic performances. Photo: VNA

Ethnic communities engage in exchanges and take part in artistic performances. Photo: VNA

Ethnic communities engage in exchanges and take part in artistic performances. Photo: VNA

“Dance of Solidarity” performed by ethnic groups from northern Vietnam. Photo: VNA

As the evening drew to a close, the circle, both symbolic and real, captured the spirit of the event: unity in diversity. Through shared cultural expression, the program reaffirmed a collective identity rooted in connection, respect, and the enduring strength of Vietnam’s 54 ethnic communities.