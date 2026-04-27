From Heritage to Industry: Ninh Binh’s Cultural Transformation

The water procession ritual at the Hoa Lu Festival, Ninh Binh. Photo: VNA

For generations, the Hoa Lu Festival has been a source of pride for residents of Ninh Binh Province, preserving the legacy of Vietnam’s ancient capital while adapting to modern times. Held annually in the historic city of Hoa Lu, the festival honors Emperor Dinh Tien Hoang, as well as earlier rulers and ancestors who played vital roles in building and defending the nation.

An engaging human chess competition at the Hoa Lu Festival, Ninh Binh. Photo: VNA

This year’s celebration, taking place from April 25 to April 27 — corresponding to the ninth through eleventh days of the third lunar month — features a vibrant lineup of cultural activities that reflect the unique traditions of the ancient capital and its people. Visitors can experience solemn ceremonial rituals, traditional processions, folk performances, local cuisine, and community games that showcase the rich cultural heritage of the region.

Beyond its historical and spiritual significance, the Hoa Lu Festival is increasingly emerging as a valuable cultural asset with economic potential. Local authorities and tourism leaders are working to transform the event into a recognizable cultural industry brand that can attract more domestic and international visitors while supporting local businesses and artisans.

Various activities rich in the cultural identity of the ancient capital and its people at the Hoa Lu Festival, Ninh Binh. Photo: VNA

Various activities rich in the cultural identity of the ancient capital and its people at the Hoa Lu Festival, Ninh Binh. Photo: VNA

An engaging human chess competition at the Hoa Lu Festival, Ninh Binh. Photo: VNA

As cultural tourism continues to grow in Vietnam, the Hoa Lu Festival represents a model for how traditional heritage can be preserved while creating new opportunities for development. More than simply commemorating the past, the festival serves as a living connection between generations, ensuring that the spirit of Vietnam’s ancient capital remains vibrant in contemporary life.

With its blend of history, tradition, and innovation, the Hoa Lu Festival is poised to become one of Vietnam’s most distinctive cultural tourism events.