Vietnam Airlines Operates Special Flight for 51st National Reunification Anniversary

On April 29, 2026, in anticipation of the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2026), Vietnam Airlines operated a special flight from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City under the theme “Flying High with Vietnam’s Aspiration.”

National flags were handed to passengers and raised high in a wave of patriotic pride, accompanied by uplifting melodies. Photo: VNA



On April 29, 2026, in anticipation of the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2026), Vietnam Airlines operated a special flight from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City under the theme “Flying High with Vietnam’s Aspiration.”

The commemorative flight aimed to spread values of peace, strengthen connections between generations, and inspire a spirit of dedication in the country’s ongoing development journey. Far beyond a ceremonial activity marking a major national occasion, the flight offered a deeply emotional experience, where history was evoked through meaningful and immersive moments on board.

The flight became even more special with the presence of Senior Lieutenant and veteran Vu Dang Toan, former Political Commissar of Company 4, who commanded Tank 390 that broke through the gates of the Independence Palace at noon on April 30, 1975. Photo: VNA

Veteran Vu Dang Toan recounts the historic moment of Tank 390 breaking through the gates of the Independence Palace on April 30, 1975. Photo: VNA





Through carefully designed symbolic elements and commemorative activities, passengers were invited to reflect on Vietnam’s historical journey of reunification and the sacrifices made for national independence. The experience highlighted the enduring significance of April 30, 1975, while linking it to the aspirations of today’s Vietnam.

Vietnam Airlines stated that such initiatives demonstrate the airline’s continued commitment as the national flag carrier to accompanying the country in preserving cultural and historical values. By integrating national heritage into its aviation services, the airline seeks to contribute to nurturing identity, pride, and a sense of shared responsibility among Vietnamese people.

Each Vietnam Airlines flight serves as a bridge spreading cultural and historical values, and national spirit. Photo: VNA

Vietnam Airlines flights are not only journeys connecting destinations but also bridges that spread cultural, historical, and national values. Photo: VNA

Musician Nguyen Van Chung shares his feelings on board the special commemorative flight. Photo: VNA

The flight featured an emotional artistic space with performances of “Continuing the Story of Peace” by Nguyen Van Chung and singer Duyen Quynh. Photo: VNA



The special flight also reflects Vietnam Airlines’ broader efforts to transform key national commemorations into meaningful cultural experiences, reinforcing the connection between the past, present, and future in the journey of national development and integration.

Vietnam Airlines carries not only passengers but also national pride, unity, and Vietnam’s aspiration to rise globally. Photo: VNA