Culture highlights
Vietnam Airlines Operates Special Flight for 51st National Reunification Anniversary
On April 29, 2026, in anticipation of the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2026), Vietnam Airlines operated a special flight from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City under the theme “Flying High with Vietnam’s Aspiration.”
On April 29, 2026, in anticipation of the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2026), Vietnam Airlines operated a special flight from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City under the theme “Flying High with Vietnam’s Aspiration.”
The commemorative flight aimed to spread values of peace, strengthen connections between generations, and inspire a spirit of dedication in the country’s ongoing development journey. Far beyond a ceremonial activity marking a major national occasion, the flight offered a deeply emotional experience, where history was evoked through meaningful and immersive moments on board.
Through carefully designed symbolic elements and commemorative activities, passengers were invited to reflect on Vietnam’s historical journey of reunification and the sacrifices made for national independence. The experience highlighted the enduring significance of April 30, 1975, while linking it to the aspirations of today’s Vietnam.
Vietnam Airlines stated that such initiatives demonstrate the airline’s continued commitment as the national flag carrier to accompanying the country in preserving cultural and historical values. By integrating national heritage into its aviation services, the airline seeks to contribute to nurturing identity, pride, and a sense of shared responsibility among Vietnamese people.
The special flight also reflects Vietnam Airlines’ broader efforts to transform key national commemorations into meaningful cultural experiences, reinforcing the connection between the past, present, and future in the journey of national development and integration.