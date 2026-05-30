A Living Tradition: The Water Wheels of Vietnam’s Thai People

30/05/2026

To irrigate fields perched above mountain streams, local residents developed an ingenious solution: the cọn nước, or traditional bamboo water wheel. Driven entirely by the current, these handcrafted structures lift water from streams and carry it to higher ground, nourishing terraced fields such as Na Co and Na Bo. This simple yet effective innovation has enabled generations of farmers to transform the hillsides into productive farmland.

Constructed from locally sourced bamboo and wood, the water wheels showcase the resourcefulness and craftsmanship of the Thai people. Requiring neither fuel nor electricity, they harness the power of nature in a sustainable way, reflecting a deep understanding of the local environment.

Today, the water wheels remain an important irrigation tool, but their significance extends far beyond agriculture. They stand as symbols of the resilience, creativity, and determination of the Thai community in adapting to life in the mountains. The sight of the wheels turning steadily beside crystal-clear streams has become a defining image of the region.

More than a practical invention, the water wheels are a cherished part of the cultural heritage of the Thai people. They embody traditional knowledge passed down through generations and contribute to the unique cultural landscape of Binh Chuan. Visitors are often drawn to their quiet beauty, set against a backdrop of lush forests, terraced fields, and rolling mountains.

Traditional water wheels remain vital to rice cultivation in the Thai communities of Binh Chuan Valley. Photo: VNA



As modernization reaches even the most remote corners of Vietnam, these traditional water wheels continue to turn, preserving a centuries-old way of life and illustrating the enduring bond between people and nature.