Savoring Hanoi’s Lotus Tea Heritage in the Old Quarter

For generations, West Lake lotus tea has been regarded as one of Hanoi’s most refined gifts, celebrated for its delicate fragrance and the meticulous craftsmanship behind every cup. More than just a drink, lotus tea reflects the elegance of Vietnamese tea culture and the patience required to preserve a long-standing tradition.

This cultural heritage is being brought closer to the public through the event Traditional Lotus Fragrance, held at the Heritage House at 87 Ma May Street in Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem District. Set in the heart of the Old Quarter, the program recreates a traditional lotus tea space where visitors can explore the artistry and cultural significance of this iconic Hanoi specialty.

West Lake lotus tea is traditionally made by scenting green tea with the fragrance of fresh lotus flowers gathered at dawn from West Lake. Artisans carefully separate tiny lotus stamens and blend them with tea leaves through multiple rounds of scenting, a process that requires patience, skill, and attention to detail. The result is a subtle and elegant flavor long associated with the sophistication of Hanoi.

At the Heritage House, visitors can observe demonstrations of lotus tea preparation, learn about traditional tea rituals, and experience the tranquil atmosphere surrounding Vietnamese tea culture. The event also offers an opportunity for younger generations and international tourists to better understand the cultural values preserved within Hanoi’s traditional crafts.

Foreign visitors experience the fragrance of lotus flowers. Photo: VNA



By recreating the lotus tea cultural space in the Old Quarter, Traditional Lotus Fragrance contributes to preserving intangible heritage while promoting Hanoi as a destination rich in history and creativity. The program also highlights the connection between cultural preservation and tourism development, helping traditional values continue to thrive in modern urban life.