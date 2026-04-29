Truong Sa Museum Honors Generations of Guardians of National Sovereignty

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Truong Sa Museum was held on April 29 in Cam Lam Commune, Khanh Hoa Province, marking a significant milestone in efforts to preserve and promote Vietnam’s maritime heritage and sovereignty over its sea and islands.

A 3D perspective design of Truong Sa Museum. Photo: VNA

The event took place as part of activities commemorating the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2026), a historic occasion reflecting on the country’s path toward independence and unity. Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyen Khac Dinh attended the ceremony, underscoring the national significance of the project.

The Truong Sa Museum is envisioned as a cultural and historical space dedicated to honoring the generations of Vietnamese people, particularly naval forces, island residents, and fishermen, who have contributed to safeguarding the sovereignty of the Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago and Vietnam’s maritime territories. The museum will serve not only as a repository of documents, artifacts, and multimedia displays, but also as an educational and cultural destination for younger generations.

A 3D perspective design of Truong Sa Museum. Photo: VNA

A 3D perspective design of Truong Sa Museum. Photo: VNA

Speaking at the ceremony, delegates highlighted the importance of the museum in strengthening public awareness of the country’s sea and island heritage, while affirming Vietnam’s long-standing historical and legal basis for its sovereignty over Truong Sa. The project is also expected to contribute to cultural tourism and regional development in Khanh Hoa Province.

Located in Cam Lam Commune, the museum will be designed as a modern cultural complex integrating exhibition spaces, research facilities, and interactive displays. Once completed, it is expected to become a landmark destination, connecting visitors with the history, resilience, and patriotism of Vietnam’s maritime guardians.

Delegates at the groundbreaking ceremony. Photo: VNA

Chairman of Khanh Hoa provincial People's Committee Nguyen Viet Hung speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony. Photo: VNA



The groundbreaking ceremony reflects the continued commitment of the Party, State, and people to preserving national sovereignty and promoting cultural values associated with Vietnam’s seas and islands for present and future generations.