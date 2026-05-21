Vesak Celebrations Promote Vietnam’s Humanitarian Traditions

The lotus lanterns are placed on the Huong River in preparation for Vesak celebrations. Photo: VNA

The lotus lanterns, arranged along the iconic river flowing through the heart of Hue, symbolize peace, compassion, and wisdom in Buddhist culture. Monks, nuns, Buddhist followers, and local residents attended the ceremony, which marked the beginning of a series of spiritual and cultural activities celebrating Vesak, the birth, enlightenment, and passing of the Buddha.

The lotus lanterns are placed on the Huong River in preparation for Vesak celebrations. Photo: VNA

The lotus lanterns are placed on the Huong River in preparation for Vesak celebrations. Photo: VNA

According to the organizing committee, a special lighting ceremony for the seven lotus lanterns will take place on the evening of May 24. The event is expected to draw large crowds of residents and visitors gathering along the Huong River to pray for national peace, prosperity, and favorable weather.

The Vesak celebrations in Hue this year will continue through the end of May with various religious rituals, cultural performances, and community activities. The main Vesak ceremony is scheduled for May 31 and will include a flower-decorated vehicle parade through the city as well as a floating lantern festival at the Nghinh Luong Dinh relic site on the northern bank of the Huong River.

The lotus lanterns are placed in the front of Nghinh Luong Dinh (Royal Summer Pavilion) relics site on the Huong River. Photo: VNA

The lotus lanterns are placed in the front of Nghinh Luong Dinh (Royal Summer Pavilion) relics site on the Huong River. Photo: VNA



Hue, known as one of Vietnam’s major Buddhist centers, hosts annual Vesak celebrations that blend religious traditions with the city’s distinctive cultural heritage. The image of glowing lotus lanterns reflected on the Huong River has become a symbolic feature of Vesak season in the former imperial capital, attracting both worshippers and tourists.

