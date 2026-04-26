Preserving and Enhancing the Value of Quan Ho Folk Songs

More than 16 years after being recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, Bac Ninh’s Quan Ho folk songs continue to thrive as one of Vietnam’s most treasured cultural traditions. What was once primarily preserved within local communities has now become a vibrant symbol of national identity and a growing cultural attraction for visitors to northern Vietnam.

Female Quan Ho singers at the Tho Ha Festival in Van Ha Ward, Bac Ninh Province. Photo: VNA

Artisan Doan Thi Tinh, from Nenh Ward, Bac Ninh Province, passes down Quan Ho traditions to younger generations. Photo: VNA

Nurturing the next generation of Quan Ho singers. Photo: VNA

Over the years, authorities in Bac Ninh Province have introduced a wide range of resolutions, initiatives, and long-term programs to safeguard and promote the heritage of Quan Ho. These efforts have focused on preserving traditional melodies, supporting artisan communities, restoring performance spaces, and encouraging younger generations to learn and practice the art form. As a result, Quan Ho has been successfully passed down while remaining relevant in modern life.

Originating in the ancient cultural region of Kinh Bac, Quan Ho is known for its soulful call-and-response singing style, poetic lyrics, and deeply rooted customs of hospitality and friendship. Traditionally performed during spring festivals, especially around the Lunar New Year season, Quan Ho performances often take place on boats, in village courtyards, or at communal houses, creating a uniquely intimate cultural experience.

A performance honoring the legendary founder of Quan Ho folk singing at the Diem Village Festival in Kinh Bac Ward, Bac Ninh Province. Photo: VNA

Quan Ho call-and-response singing at the Bo Da Pagoda Festival in Van Ha Ward, Bac Ninh Province. Photo: VNA

A traditional Quan Ho singing session. Photo: VNA

Quan Ho folk singing performed on a boat. Photo: VNA



Today, Quan Ho is no longer confined to festival grounds. It has become an essential part of the spiritual and cultural life of many Vietnamese people and is increasingly being integrated into tourism experiences. Visitors to Bac Ninh can now enjoy live performances, explore traditional villages, and learn about the history behind the art form. By preserving its authenticity while embracing new opportunities, Bac Ninh is ensuring that the timeless melodies of Quan Ho continue to resonate for generations to come.