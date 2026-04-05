Cai Rang Floating Market - A Must-Visit in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta

Brilliant sunset at Cai Rang floating market. Photo: VNA

At first light, the waterways of Cai Rang Floating Market awaken not with urgency, but with a quiet, unhurried rhythm. The river, once crowded with boats jostling for trade, now reflects a softer scene, one defined by space, stillness, and the gentle lapping of water against wooden hulls.

There was a time when Cai Rang stood at the commercial heart of the Mekong Delta, a vibrant hub where dozens of boats gathered before sunrise, their tall poles displaying goods for sale, pineapples, sweet potatoes, pumpkins, visible from afar. Voices carried across the water as traders negotiated prices, and the market moved in a lively, almost choreographed flow. That energy, though diminished, has not disappeared entirely; it lingers in memory and in the routines of those who remain.

A floating house in Cai Rang floating market. Photo: VNA

A sparkling Cai Rang floating market in orange sunset. Photo: VNA

A floating house and boats in Cai Rang floating market. Photo: VNA

Sunset on Cai Rang floating market. Photo: VNA

In recent years, the expansion of road networks and modern logistics has reshaped daily life in Can Tho. Goods that once relied on waterways now travel faster by land, and many traders have adapted, leaving behind the river for more predictable incomes. As a result, the number of boats at Cai Rang has gradually declined, and with it, the intensity that once defined the floating market.

Yet what remains is no less compelling. In place of its former bustle, Cai Rang has taken on a new identity, one marked by tranquility and understated charm. A handful of boats still glide across the water in the early morning light, their reflections stretching across the river’s surface. Vendors prepare simple breakfasts, bowls of noodle soup, cups of strong coffee, served directly from boat to boat, preserving a way of life that has endured for generations.

Sparkling Cai Rang floating market at night. Photo: VNA

As the riverside houses become more modern and the embankments are built more solidly, the image of the remaining boats and canoes at Cai Rang floating market becomes a reminder of a bustling past. Photo: VNA

Gilded river at Cai Rang floating market. Photo: VNA

For visitors, this quieter version of Cai Rang offers something rare: an intimate glimpse into the soul of the Mekong Delta. It is not the spectacle of a crowded market that defines the experience today, but the quiet beauty of a place in transition, rustic, reflective, and gently adrift between past and present.