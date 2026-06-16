Vietnam welcomes US–Iran announcement of peace agreement: spokesperson

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pham Thu Hang. Photo: VNA

Responding to reporters’ questions regarding Vietnam’s reaction to the announcement, she said the country highly appreciates the efforts made to reach this agreement.



“We call on the relevant parties to proceed with the early signing and full implementation of the agreement, creating conditions for reaching a comprehensive and sustainable solution that brings peace and stability to the Middle East, including the Strait of Hormuz, on the basis of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, for sake of countries in the region and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.”/.