Vietnam, RoK expand cultural exchanges

Vietnamese Consul General Doan Phuong Lan presents KVCC with a painting made by Vietnamese children with disabilities from Vun Art. Photo: VNA

The Korea-Vietnam Cultural Exchange Centre (KVCC) and the Vietnam-Korea Art Space were inaugurated in Daegu over the weekend, marking a new step in promoting cultural exchanges and people-to-people ties between the two countries.



Speaking at the ceremony, Vietnamese Consul General Doan Phuong Lan described culture and art as effective bridges for fostering mutual understanding and said the new venue reflects the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK). She also praised the RoK Multicultural Foundation for its long-standing support for multicultural communities, including the Vietnamese community in Daegu.

A view of the inauguration. Photo: VNA

The Vietnamese Consulate General in Busan pledged to work closely with KVCC to organise more cultural activities, while local officials expressed support for programmes helping Korean-Vietnamese families and children better understand Vietnamese culture.



Director of the RoK Multicultural Foundation Kwon Jae Haeng reaffirmed the foundation's commitment to promoting sustainable cultural exchanges, with art serving as a catalyst for deeper friendship and cooperation between the two nations.



At the event, Lan presented KVCC with a painting made by Vietnamese children with disabilities from Vun Art, symbolising cultural heritage and the enduring friendship between Vietnam and the RoK./.