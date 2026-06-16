Vietnam presides over opening session of 36th meeting of States Parties to UNCLOS

An overview of the 36th meeting of States Parties to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. Photo: VNA

Vietnam’s Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu chaired the opening session of the 36th meeting of States Parties to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (SPLOS 36) at the UN headquarters in New York on June 15, in his capacity as President of SPLOS 35.



He later addressed a discussion on the report of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) as head of the Vietnamese delegation.



The meeting brought together representatives from 172 states parties to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), observers, heads of bodies established under the convention, and representatives of international and non-governmental organisations.

Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu speaks at the opening session of SPLOS 36 on June 15. Photo: VNA

In his opening remarks, Vu welcomed Cambodia and Kyrgyzstan as first-time participants in the meeting as states parties to UNCLOS. He emphasised that UNCLOS continues to serve as the comprehensive legal framework governing all activities in the seas and oceans, providing a foundation for stability, cooperation, and the peaceful settlement of disputes.



Against the backdrop of mounting challenges facing the oceans, including climate change, marine pollution, biodiversity loss, maritime security concerns, and the impacts of emerging technologies, he called for stronger international cooperation and greater resource mobilisation to protect the oceans and ensure a peaceful, secure, and sustainable marine environment.



The official also highlighted significant progress in global ocean governance, including the entry into force of the Agreement on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ Agreement) on January 17, 2026, the successful convening of the third United Nations Ocean Conference in Nice, France, and the continued contributions of ITLOS, the International Seabed Authority and the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).



He urged states parties to continue implementing UNCLOS fully and effectively, support the work of institutions established under the convention, and work together in a spirit of cooperation, mutual respect, and goodwill to address emerging challenges.



Following the opening session, participants congratulated Vu on his successful tenure as President of SPLOS 35, during which he helped promote the role and value of UNCLOS, strengthen international cooperation in ocean governance, and support the work of convention-based institutions. He subsequently handed over the presidency to Ambassador Wellington Bencosme of the Dominican Republic, who was elected by consensus as President of SPLOS 36.



During the discussion on the ITLOS report, Vietnam reaffirmed the Tribunal’s important role in the peaceful settlement of disputes and in the clarification and interpretation of UNCLOS provisions, while expressing support for its activities, particularly capacity-building programmes for developing countries.



At a diplomatic reception hosted later the same day by Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, Vietnam continued promoting the candidacy of Associate Professor Dr. Nguyen Thi Lan Anh, Deputy Director of the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam, for a seat on ITLOS for the 2026–2035 term.



Addressing the event, Deputy Minister Vu reaffirmed Vietnam’s consistent support for multilateralism, respect for international law, and the peaceful settlement of disputes. He noted that Vietnam’s first-ever nomination of a candidate for an ITLOS judgeship reflects its desire to contribute more actively to the interpretation and implementation of UNCLOS.



Under the SPLOS 36’s agenda, participants will review reports from the International Seabed Authority and the Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf, discuss the UN Secretary-General’s report on the implementation of UNCLOS, and elect ITLOS judges for the 2026–2035 term./.