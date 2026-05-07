Upholding Hue Famous Folk Painting

Nestled along the gentle banks of the Perfume River, Sinh Village in Hue has quietly preserved a folk art tradition that has endured for nearly 450 years. More than a simple craft, Sinh folk painting has long been woven into the spiritual and cultural life of the former imperial capital, reflecting the beliefs, customs, and daily aspirations of generations of local people.

Sinh folk painting is created from patterned woodblock. Woodblock carving not only requires strength and perseverance but also memory and visual thinking; the craftsman must carve completely in reverse compared to the printed image; every line and pattern is "reversed". Photo: VNA

Unlike the sophisticated court paintings once associated with the Nguyen Dynasty, Sinh paintings carry a rustic charm rooted in folk traditions. Created mainly for worship rituals, festivals, and traditional ceremonies, the paintings portray guardian deities, animals of the zodiac, and scenes of everyday rural life. Their vivid colors and bold lines embody the hopes for peace, prosperity, and protection that have shaped community life in central Vietnam for centuries.

Artisan Ky Huu Phuoc (77 years old) is the 9th generation descendant of the Sinh village painting family. There was a time when this art form was considered superstitious; he secretly buried all the woodblocks to preserve them, thus helping to revive the art form from the brink of extinction. Photo: VNA

The exhibition corner showcasing Sinh village paintings at the artist's home is not only a place to preserve woodblock prints but also a space for visitors to experience and better understand the value of a painting style that has existed for over four centuries. Photo: VNA

According to artisan Pham Cong Khai (51 years old), currently in Sinh village, besides artisan Ky Huu Phuoc, he is the only one who continues to maintain the craft, possessing and fully practicing the technique of woodblock printing for paintings. Photo: VNA

Visitors enjoy creating a Sinh village's folk painting. Photo: VNA

For many years, however, modernization and changing lifestyles placed the craft at risk of fading into obscurity. As fewer households continued making paintings, concerns grew about preserving one of Hue’s distinctive cultural legacies. In response, local authorities joined hands with veteran artisan Ky Huu Phuoc, one of the few remaining masters of the craft, to revive the tradition. Training classes were organized to pass on woodblock printing techniques, natural color mixing, and traditional paper-making methods to younger generations.

These preservation efforts have gradually breathed new life into the village. Many local families have opened small workshops where visitors can experience the process of making folk paintings firsthand, from carving woodblocks to hand-printing colorful artworks. By combining traditional craftsmanship with experiential tourism, Sinh Village has become an increasingly attractive cultural destination for both domestic and international travelers seeking a deeper understanding of Hue’s heritage.

The wood used for woodblock printing is usually ebony, persimmon, or other types of wood with fine grain and good drainage, which helps the carvings retain their sharpness. Photo: VNA

The "Eight Sounds" set is one of the most valuable works of art in the Sinh village painting tradition. The images of girls in traditional costumes performing on musical instruments embody the graceful and refined beauty of Hue. Photo: VNA

Unlike other types of printed paintings with multiple color blocks, Sinh village paintings only use woodblocks to define the outlines, and then the coloring process is done manually, creating a unique piece for each painting. Photo: VNA

To cater to tourism, artisan Pham Cong Khai has created additional woodblock prints depicting Hue's scenic spots such as Thien Mu Pagoda and Truong Tien Bridge, transforming Sinh Village paintings from a form of spiritual art into a unique souvenir product. Photo: VNA



Although challenges remain in maintaining the market for traditional folk art in the modern era, Sinh folk painting is steadily regaining recognition. Through the dedication of artisans and the support of the community, this centuries-old craft continues to preserve the soul of Hue’s cultural identity for future generations.