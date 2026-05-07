Crafty destinations
Upholding Hue Famous Folk Painting
Nestled along the gentle banks of the Perfume River, Sinh Village in Hue has quietly preserved a folk art tradition that has endured for nearly 450 years. More than a simple craft, Sinh folk painting has long been woven into the spiritual and cultural life of the former imperial capital, reflecting the beliefs, customs, and daily aspirations of generations of local people.
Unlike the sophisticated court paintings once associated with the Nguyen Dynasty, Sinh paintings carry a rustic charm rooted in folk traditions. Created mainly for worship rituals, festivals, and traditional ceremonies, the paintings portray guardian deities, animals of the zodiac, and scenes of everyday rural life. Their vivid colors and bold lines embody the hopes for peace, prosperity, and protection that have shaped community life in central Vietnam for centuries.
For many years, however, modernization and changing lifestyles placed the craft at risk of fading into obscurity. As fewer households continued making paintings, concerns grew about preserving one of Hue’s distinctive cultural legacies. In response, local authorities joined hands with veteran artisan Ky Huu Phuoc, one of the few remaining masters of the craft, to revive the tradition. Training classes were organized to pass on woodblock printing techniques, natural color mixing, and traditional paper-making methods to younger generations.
These preservation efforts have gradually breathed new life into the village. Many local families have opened small workshops where visitors can experience the process of making folk paintings firsthand, from carving woodblocks to hand-printing colorful artworks. By combining traditional craftsmanship with experiential tourism, Sinh Village has become an increasingly attractive cultural destination for both domestic and international travelers seeking a deeper understanding of Hue’s heritage.
Although challenges remain in maintaining the market for traditional folk art in the modern era, Sinh folk painting is steadily regaining recognition. Through the dedication of artisans and the support of the community, this centuries-old craft continues to preserve the soul of Hue’s cultural identity for future generations.