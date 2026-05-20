Artisan revives traditional sailboats on Ha Long Bay

The sailboats become a new highlight on Ha Long Bay. Photo: VNA

They are all made by 77-year-old artisan Le Duc Chan, the 17th-generation descendant of the Le Duc family well-known for crafting traditional sailboats with sophisticated ancient seafaring techniques in Lien Hoa ward (Quang Ninh province).

Artisan Le Duc Chan is devoted to the traditional sailboat building craft, not only for livelihood but also for preserving the ancestors' treasure. Photo: VNA

Chan spends his whole life quietly preserving the craft, the values inherited from his ancestors, and now has the opportunity to be recognized.

Artisan Le Duc Chan shares his experiences in building traditional sailboats to one of his sons. Photo: VNA

Artisan Le Duc Chan's boatyard provides stable jobs to many local labourers. Photo: VNA

The revival of the traditional sailboats not only diversifies tourism products but also contributes to the preservation of the locality’s maritime cultural heritage./.