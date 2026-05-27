Early Lychee Harvest Begins in Bac Ninh

27/05/2026





Farmers in Bac Ninh province have entered the early lychee harvest season, bringing a vibrant atmosphere to orchards across key growing areas as ripe fruit begins reaching markets.

In the 2026 crop season, Bac Ninh has around 8,200 hectares of early lychees, with estimated output expected to reach approximately 40,048 tonnes. The province’s early lychee varieties are cultivated mainly in communes such as Tan Yen and Phuc Hoa, where growers are now entering the busiest period of the year.

From early morning, farmers head to the orchards to pick ripe clusters of bright red lychees at the ideal stage of sweetness and freshness. Harvesting usually begins before sunrise to avoid the intense summer heat and to help preserve the fruit’s quality during transportation.

According to local growers, favorable weather conditions this year have helped lychee trees develop evenly, producing fruit with attractive color, thin skin, and sweet flavor. Alongside traditional domestic markets, many orchards are also preparing fruit for distribution to supermarkets and export partners.

To maintain quality standards, farmers carefully sort and package the lychees immediately after harvesting. Local authorities have also encouraged growers to follow safe cultivation practices and strengthen traceability measures to meet market requirements.

During harvest season, the orchards become lively gathering places as traders, workers, and transport vehicles move continuously through rural roads. The early lychee crop not only brings economic value to local farmers but also signals the arrival of summer in Bac Ninh’s countryside.