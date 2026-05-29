Turning Bulrush Grass into Handicrafts in An Giang

In the border regions of An Giang province near Cambodia, bulrush grass has long grown naturally in wetlands and low-lying fields. What was once considered an ordinary wild plant has now become a valuable source of raw material for local handicraft production, helping many rural families improve their livelihoods and preserve traditional craftsmanship.

Taking advantage of the abundant supply of bulrush grass, local residents have developed a wide range of handmade products, including fashion handbags, baskets, wallets, storage boxes, household items, and interior decorations. Through skillful weaving techniques and creative designs, simple natural materials are transformed into attractive and environmentally friendly products that appeal to both domestic and international customers.

For many households in border communes, handicraft production has become an important source of income alongside farming. Women and elderly residents, in particular, can work from home during their free time, contributing to family earnings while maintaining flexible working hours. The craft also creates jobs for local laborers, helping improve economic stability in rural communities.

In recent years, local cooperatives and small businesses have invested in improving product designs and expanding markets through tourism fairs and online platforms. Many products made from bulrush grass are now appreciated for their eco-friendly qualities as consumers increasingly seek sustainable alternatives to plastic and industrial materials.

Beyond economic benefits, the craft also contributes to preserving local cultural identity and promoting the efficient use of natural resources. By turning simple bulrush grass into valuable handicrafts, people in An Giang are creating sustainable livelihoods while introducing the unique beauty of their traditional craft villages to a wider audience.