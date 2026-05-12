Pearl Farming Delivers Strong Returns for Ninh Binh Farmers

Dinh Van Viet of Khanh Thien Commune, Ninh Binh Province, inspects the quality of harvested pearls. Photo: VNA

Pearl products made by the family of Dinh Van Viet in Khanh Thien Commune, Ninh Binh Province. Photo: VNA

Several years ago, Viet decided to convert 10 hectares of ineffective rice fields into freshwater pearl farms after recognizing the growing demand for pearls and pearl-based handicrafts in both domestic and international markets. The transition marked a major turning point for the family, helping increase productivity and significantly improve income compared to traditional rice farming.

Today, the farm produces between 10,000 and 12,000 pearl fashion products and around 70,000 jewelry-grade pearls annually. The pearls are supplied to companies that export to demanding markets such as South Korea and Japan, where Vietnamese freshwater pearls have gradually gained recognition for their quality and craftsmanship.

According to Viet, pearl farming requires patience, technical knowledge, and careful environmental management. Farmers must closely monitor water quality, oyster health, and the pearl cultivation process, which can take years before harvest. However, once production becomes stable, the model can generate much higher profits than conventional crops grown on the same area of land.

Preparing tissue grafts for pearl oysters, one of the most critical stages determining the success rate and color quality of the pearls. Photo: VNA

The pearl oyster farming area operated by the family of Dinh Van Viet in Khanh Thien Commune, Ninh Binh Province. Photo: VNA

Tissue samples are divided into smaller pieces for grafting into pearl oysters. Photo: VNA

Implanting nuclei and tissue grafts into oysters during the pearl cultivation process. Photo: VNA

Opening pearl oysters to harvest pearls. Photo: VNA

Dinh Van Viet performs the oyster grafting process for pearl cultivation. Photo: VNA



In addition to pearl harvesting, the family also develops value-added products, including jewelry and decorative items made from pearls. This approach has helped diversify revenue sources while enhancing the commercial value of local agricultural products.

Notably, two pearl products developed by Viet’s family have been recognized as four-star OCOP (One Commune One Product) products by Ninh Binh Province. The certification has contributed to improving product branding, market access, and consumer confidence.

The success of the model is now seen as a promising direction for agricultural restructuring in areas with low-efficiency rice cultivation, while also contributing to rural economic development and job creation in Ninh Binh Province.