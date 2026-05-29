Strengthening Protection of Coastal Seaweed Ecosystems in Quang Ngai

Often described as the “green lungs” of the ocean, seaweed beds help absorb carbon dioxide, improve water quality, and create habitats for many marine species. They also serve as a natural barrier against coastal erosion and strong waves, contributing to the stability of local coastal ecosystems.

In recent years, however, growing pressure from human activities and environmental changes has threatened these valuable marine resources. In response, local authorities have launched efforts to strengthen the protection of seaweed areas and preserve biodiversity along the coast.

One notable initiative is the establishment of a community-based aquatic resource protection group with 100 volunteer members. The group was created to support the conservation of seaweed ecosystems while promoting sustainable community tourism linked to the local marine environment.

All members participate on a voluntary basis and come from different backgrounds, including fishermen, local residents, and youth union members. Together, they are responsible for patrolling and monitoring designated coastal areas, raising awareness about environmental protection, and preventing activities that may damage seaweed resources or aquatic habitats.

Besides conservation work, the initiative also aims to encourage eco-friendly tourism activities. Local authorities hope that by preserving the natural beauty of the coastline and its marine ecosystems, the area can attract visitors interested in experiencing nature and learning about coastal environmental protection. Community tourism is expected to create additional income opportunities for local residents while encouraging sustainable use of marine resources.

The participation of local communities is considered a key factor in the long-term success of conservation efforts. Through collective action and greater environmental awareness, Van Tuong and Dong Son communes are taking practical steps toward protecting their coastal ecosystems for future generations.

The initiative reflects Quang Ngai province’s broader commitment to marine conservation and sustainable coastal development, balancing economic growth with the protection of valuable natural resources.