The Beauty of Son La's Water-Pouring Season

Son La Province's Muong La Commune is home to around 360ha of terraced rice fields, a hallmark of the agricultural heritage of the region's ethnic minority communities. Carved into steep mountain slopes over generations, these terraces not only provide fertile land for rice cultivation but also showcase the ingenuity and resilience of local farmers in adapting to the rugged terrain.





Each year, from May to late July, the fields enter the water-pouring and planting season, one of the most beautiful times of the year in northwestern Vietnam. Farmers channel water from mountain streams into the terraces, preparing the soil before transplanting young rice seedlings. As fresh green shoots emerge, the flooded fields glisten under the summer sun, creating a spectacular natural scene.

Bathed in sunlight, the terraces resemble giant mirrors, reflecting the blue sky, drifting clouds, and the surrounding forested mountains. The interplay of light and water transforms the hillsides into a breathtaking landscape that resembles a vast watercolor painting, attracting photographers and nature lovers from across the country.

Beyond their visual appeal, the terraced fields are central to the livelihoods and cultural identity of the local Thai, Hmong, and other ethnic minority groups. Traditional farming techniques, passed down through generations, continue to be practiced, with families working together to prepare the fields and plant rice by hand. These age-old methods help preserve both the landscape and the cultural traditions of the community.

The beauty of terraced rice fields during water pouring season in Son La province’s Muong La commune. Photo: VNA



As the season progresses, the mirror-like terraces gradually give way to vibrant green rice paddies, heralding another promising harvest. The annual transformation of Muong La's terraced fields stands as a vivid reminder of the harmonious relationship between people and nature, making the area one of Son La's most captivating destinations during the planting season.



