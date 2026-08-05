Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Local flavor

Seafood Noodle - Must-Try Specialty on Pearl Island

Bun Quay (fresh seafood noodle soup) introduced during the ongoing Southern Traditional Cake Festival is a must-try specialty for visitors to Phu Quoc island of the Mekong Delta province of An Giang. 

Renowned for its fresh ingredients and aromatic flavor, Bun Quay is a perfect combination of soft, chewy rice noodles, hot broth, fresh seafood toppings and a special dipping sauce that dinners have to make themselves by stirring calamanci juice with sugar, salt and chili. 

Fresh vegetables, bean sprouts, lime, chili peppers, and scallions are indispensable ingredients that create the flavor for Bun Quay. Photo: VNA
Chefs prepare Bun Quay. Photo: VNA 

 

A bowl of Bun Quay served with lime, chili, and dipping sauce. Photo: VNA

 

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Traditional Cakes and Dishes Featured at An Giangs Festival

Traditional Cakes and Dishes Featured at An Giang's Festival

Hundreds of unique traditional folk cakes and signature dishes from southern provinces and cities, as well as many other localities nationwide, are available at the Southern Traditional Cake Festival held in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang. 
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