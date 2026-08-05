Seafood Noodle - Must-Try Specialty on Pearl Island

Bun Quay (fresh seafood noodle soup) introduced during the ongoing Southern Traditional Cake Festival is a must-try specialty for visitors to Phu Quoc island of the Mekong Delta province of An Giang.
Renowned for its fresh ingredients and aromatic flavor, Bun Quay is a perfect combination of soft, chewy rice noodles, hot broth, fresh seafood toppings and a special dipping sauce that dinners have to make themselves by stirring calamanci juice with sugar, salt and chili.
Fresh vegetables, bean sprouts, lime, chili peppers, and scallions are indispensable ingredients that create the flavor for Bun Quay. Photo: VNA
Chefs prepare Bun Quay. Photo: VNA
A bowl of Bun Quay served with lime, chili, and dipping sauce. Photo: VNA
VNA/VNP