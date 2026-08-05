Seafood Noodle - Must-Try Specialty on Pearl Island

Renowned for its fresh ingredients and aromatic flavor, Bun Quay is a perfect combination of soft, chewy rice noodles, hot broth, fresh seafood toppings and a special dipping sauce that dinners have to make themselves by stirring calamanci juice with sugar, salt and chili.

Fresh vegetables, bean sprouts, lime, chili peppers, and scallions are indispensable ingredients that create the flavor for Bun Quay. Photo: VNA

Chefs prepare Bun Quay. Photo: VNA