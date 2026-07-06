Hu Tieu Nam Vang - A Bowl of Cultural Fusion

06/07/2026

Throughout its history and development, food has always been a powerful reflection of Ho Chi Minh City’s open-minded and inclusive spirit. Hu Tieu Nam Vang (Nam Vang rice noodle soup) stands out as a prime example of this cultural crossroads.

Hu tieu Nam Vang offers a rich culinary experience, embodying the cultural fusion and signature flavors of the Southern region. Photo: Nguyen Luan/VNP

The magic of the dish lies in its crystal-clear, subtly sweet broth slowly simmered from pork bones and dried shrimp and squid. Its chewy yet soft thin rice noodles pair beautifully with a rich medley of toppings: savory minced pork, sliced lean pork, tender pork liver, quail eggs, and succulent boiled shrimp. Together, they create a harmonious flavorful dish that is not heavy. The accompanying fresh herbs and greens, including bean sprouts, lettuce, and crown daisy, served with fresh lime wedges and chili help balance the dish, which is typical of Vietnamese gastronomy.

The crystal-clear broth is served alongside a rich marrow bone and topped with a layer of golden, fragrant fried garlic. Photo: Nguyen Luan/VNP

Whether served at a humble street-side stall or an upscale restaurant, the dish remains tasty, drawing diners in with an interesting story of cultural exchange behind it.

A bowl of Hu tieu Nam Vang brings together multiple layers of flavor with shrimp, quail eggs, pork liver, and lean pork, showcasing a delicate and harmonious cultural fusion through its ingredients. Photo: Nguyen Luan/VNP

Far more than just a local meal, Hu Tieu Nam Vang is an experience celebrated by international travelers exploring the rich flavors of Vietnam./.



By Nguyen Luan/VNP

