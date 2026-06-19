A Defining Flavor of Hanoi

19/06/2026

Delicate, elegant, and deeply rooted in heritage, banh cuon Thanh Tri has long been a defining flavor of Hanoi. Its inscription on the national intangible cultural heritage list in March not only honors a timeless dish but also affirms the enduring vitality of the capital's gastronomy.

Banh cuon Thanh Tri have become an iconic breakfast dish for Hanoians. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

On Hanoi’s culinary map, these rice rolls stand out for their rustic yet refined character. Originating from the ancient village of Thanh Tri-now part of Vinh Hung Ward-the dish has been an integral part of local life for centuries.

An artisan skillfully spreads a thin layer of batter. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

Unlike stuffed versions, banh cuon Thanh Tri (Thanh Tri steamed rice roll) remains beautifully simple. The paper-thin, silky sheets are made from finely ground rice batter and steamed with a cloth stretched tightly over a pot of boiling water. To achieve the perfect texture, cooks must control the heat evenly and make the rolls swiftly and precisely. Typically served cool, the delicate rice sheets are paired with cha que (cinnamon pork sausage), crispy fried shallots, and a sweet-and sour dipping sauce, creating a light yet deep savory flavor.

Nguyen Ly inside her modest, nearly 40-year-old kitchen, where the hearth is always lit in Thanh Tri Village. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

Once prepared by street vendors weaving through the city's alleyways, this specialty remains a favorite daily choice for Hanoians and an enticing discovery for international travelers.

Artisans compete in a banh cuon making contest during the ceremony announcing the dish as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP