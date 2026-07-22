Food Shapes Vietnamese Travel Choices: Agoda Report

"Banh mi" is a must-try delicacy for foreign tourists visiting Hanoi. Photo: VNA

As late summer approaches, the online travel platform has unveiled its list of the destinations most searched by Vietnamese travellers. The list spans Vietnam's popular beach cities and Asia's leading urban hubs, with the signature local dishes that make each destination a culinary attraction in its own right.

Coastal escapes dominate domestic searches



Industry experts say culinary tourism is increasingly shaping travel plans among Vietnamese holidaymakers, with local food experiences becoming an integral part of exploring new destinations.



This summer's most searched destinations give travellers plenty of opportunities to combine sightseeing with authentic culinary experiences, said Vu Ngoc Lam, Agoda's Country Director for Vietnam. Banh xeo (Vietnamese crispy pancake) is introduced at the Pho Cultural Roadshow Europe 2026. Photo: VNA The platform's data show that the five most searched domestic destinations are all coastal locations, highlighting the enduring appeal of beach holidays during the final month of the summer peak season. Beyond sun, sand and water-based activities, each destination also boasts distinctive local cuisine.

Da Nang tops the list, attracting visitors with regional favourites such as mi Quang (Quang-style noodles), fish noodle soup and an abundance of fresh seafood served along the coastline. The city's beaches, attractions and dining areas are conveniently clustered, making it easy for visitors to combine leisure, sightseeing and food exploration.



Nha Trang ranks second, renowned for its jellyfish noodle soup, Ninh Hoa grilled pork rolls and stacked steamed rice pancakes. These simple but distinctive dishes have become an essential part of the city's appeal.

Traditional beef and chicken pho, together with a selection of signature dishes representing Vietnam's three culinary regions are introduced at the Pho Cultural Roadshow Europe 2026. Photo: VNA Rounding out the domestic top five are Vung Tau, Phan Thiet and Ha Long, each offering signature local specialities. Vung Tau is famous for banh khot (mini savoury pancakes), salted egg sponge cake and stingray hotpot. Phan Thiet is known for banh can (mini rice pancakes), herring salad, tapioca dumplings and coconut ice cream. Meanwhile, visitors to Ha Long can pair a visit to the UNESCO World Heritage site with Quang Ninh squid cakes, one of the province's best-known culinary icons.