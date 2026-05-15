The Fresh Taste of Northwest Mountains

15/05/2026

Passed down through generations, Nom hoa ban (Bauhinia flower salad) is an essential staple of the Thai in Dien Bien Province. Once a humble rustic dish, it has transcended the family table to become a signature specialty of northwest Vietnam, captivating travelers with its unique highland flavor.

Bauhinia flower salad is a culinary highlight of the northwest region.

Bauhinia flower is the iconic symbol of the Dien Bien highlands, deeply woven into the local cultural and spiritual life. Each season in March, villagers head into the hills to pick blossoms for home and for sale in local markets. According to Quang Thi Hinh, a Thai woman from Ten B Village in Muong Thanh, these simple blossoms can be made into various dishes, with the salad being a local favorite for its refreshing yet bold flavor and quick preparation.

When the Bauhinia blossoms white across the skies of Dien Bien, this unique salad featuring wild bamboo shoots takes center stage.

An authentic salad requires a balance of Bauhinia petals, bitter bamboo shoots, peanuts, garlic, chili, galangal and some local herbs. The petals and pistils are cleaned, blanched, and drained. The bamboo shoots - typically bitter varieties - are boiled and sliced thin to provide a signature buttery yet sharp undertone.

The ingredients for the salad include hoa ban flowers, fresh vegetables, and bamboo shoots—all signature specialties of the Dien Bien region.

The "soul" of the dish lies in the mixing technique. The ingredients are tossed with a fragrant blend of garlic, lime, chili, sawtooth coriander, galangal, and mac khen (forest pepper). After marinating for 20 minutes, the salad releases the distinctive, earthy aroma of the mountains.

This fusion of buttery richness, mild bitterness, and spicy heat leaves an unforgettable impression, offering a true taste of the Dien Bien wilderness./. The Bauhinia salad showcases the meticulous skill and ingenuity of Thai ethnic women in Dien Bien. Place to try: Ten B Village, Muong Thanh Ward, Dien Bien Province Hotline: +84 392.300.354

Story: Ngan Ha

Photos: Tat Son & Thanh Giang/VNP