Hanoi Ranks among World's Top 10 Street Food Cities

Tourists enjoy a cup of coffee at a local shop in Hanoi’s Old Quarter. Photo: VNA

The study looked at 6,897 street food vendors in the 100 most-visited cities around the globe.



Rankings were based on several criteria, including the number of vendors with a star rating above four, the variety of cuisines on offer, the availability of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options, the proportion of budget-friendly eats, and the vendor density per square kilometre. Stall density and affordability were given the greatest weighting.

Xoi Phu Thuong (Phu Thuong sticky rice) is one of the hidden gems of Hanoi street food. Photo: VNA

Paris topped the ranking with a score of 7.2 out of 10, followed by Athens and Thessaloniki in Greece. The remaining places in the top 10 went to Barcelona (Spain), London (the UK), Rhodes (Greece), Rome (Italy), Hanoi (Vietnam), Budapest (Hungary), and Amsterdam (the Netherlands).



Selling chicken pho at a local shop in Hanoi. Photo: VNA

According to Radical Storage, Hanoi's appeal lies in its blend of authentic local cuisine, affordable prices and the unique experience of dining along the streets and narrow alleys of the Old Quarter. The platform recommends visitors try signature dishes such as pho (Vietnamese noodle soup), bun cha (grilled pork with rice noodles), banh mi (baguette) and egg coffee.



In recent years, Hanoi has earned growing international recognition for its food scene. The Michelin Guide has included many restaurants and eateries in the capital in its selections, with several street food vendors receiving the Bib Gourmand distinction for serving high-quality food at reasonable prices.



Banh cuon Thanh Tri is Hanoi's unique street food, made from steamed rice flour with mushroom and pork stuffings, decorated with crunchy fried onions. Photo: VNA

Travel platform Tripadvisor has also repeatedly recognised Hanoi in its Travellers' Choice Best of the Best awards as one of the world's attractive culinary destinations. Meanwhile, food guide TasteAtlas has consistently ranked Vietnamese favourites such as pho, banh mi and bun cha among the world's best dishes.



With its rich culinary diversity, distinctive flavours and affordable prices, Hanoi's street food has long been one of the capital's signature tourism products, helping promote its image and attract an increasing number of international visitors./.