Hai Phong’s Shipbuilding Industry Charts a Bold Course Toward Global Integration

From initial design to closed-loop fabrication, Hai Phong’s shipbuilding industry is steadily advancing up the value chain. Shipyards are no longer limited to basic assembly; instead, they integrate digital design, precision engineering, and synchronized production lines. This seamless process allows each stage, from hull modeling to final outfitting, to be tightly controlled, ensuring consistency, efficiency, and quality that meets international maritime standards.

From design to closed-loop fabrication, the combination of experience and workers’ mastery of modern equipment has produced steel vessels that meet international standards. Photo: VNA

From initial design to closed-loop fabrication, Hai Phong’s shipbuilding industry is steadily advancing up the value chain. Shipyards are no longer limited to basic assembly; instead, they integrate digital design, precision engineering, and synchronized production lines. This seamless process allows each stage, from hull modeling to final outfitting, to be tightly controlled, ensuring consistency, efficiency, and quality that meets international maritime standards.

Metal processing takes place under high intensity and high-temperature conditions. Photo: VNA

Measuring and checking the dimensions of steel plates before processing ensures accuracy according to the technical drawings before moving on to the next stages. Photo: VNA

At the construction site, each worker is a vital link, diligently working amid machinery and materials. Photo: VNA

From design to closed-loop fabrication, the combination of experience and workers’ mastery of modern equipment has produced steel vessels that meet international standards. Photo: VNA

At the core of this transformation is the combination of long-standing experience and a highly skilled workforce. Engineers and technicians, many trained through decades of hands-on practice, now operate advanced machinery such as CNC cutting systems, automated welding lines, and modular construction platforms. Their mastery of modern equipment has significantly improved productivity while reducing material waste and production time. As a result, Vietnamese-built steel vessels, from cargo ships to specialized service boats, are increasingly competitive in both regional and global markets.

Equally important is the shift toward closed-loop fabrication, where design, production, and quality control are integrated within a unified system. This model not only enhances traceability and technical accuracy but also enables shipbuilders to respond quickly to international clients’ specifications. It reflects a broader move toward industrial modernization, positioning Hai Phong as a key hub in Vietnam’s maritime economy.

Modular structure welding is carried out with high technical requirements and near-absolute precision. Photo: VNA

A worker meticulously checks technical details on the ship's hull at the mechanical workshop. Photo: VNA

After thousands of working hours, the vessel gradually takes shape, transforming from raw, separate steel plates into a solid, unified structure. Photo: VNA

A worker at the Bach Dang Shipyard applies anti-corrosion coating to specialized storage tanks. Photo: VNA

A worker uses a grinding machine to smooth out rough welds, ensuring a smooth finish and preparing the surface for subsequent processes. Photo: VNA

These advances mark a strategic step in strengthening the competitiveness of the country’s shipbuilding sector. As global demand for high-quality, cost-efficient vessels continues to grow, Vietnam is leveraging its industrial capabilities to secure a stronger foothold in international supply chains. In doing so, the industry contributes directly to the nation’s long-term vision of a sustainable blue economy, one that balances economic growth with the responsible use of ocean resources.