Saigon Newport Corporation - Vietnam’s Leading Port & Logistics Enterprise

11/04/2026

Amid ongoing global supply chain disruptions, Saigon Newport Corporation (SNP) continues to strengthen its leadership in Vietnam’s port and logistics sector through digital transformation, strategic technology investment and the development of an integrated logistics ecosystem, reinforcing its role in connecting Vietnamese exports to global markets.

Tan Cang - Cai Mep International Terminal (TCIT) is one of three deep-water ports operated by Saigon Newport Corporation in the Cai Mep port complex. Photo: Thong Hai/VNP

With a network of 15 seaports and more than 28 member companies and affiliated units nationwide, SNP has developed a fully integrated logistics ecosystem. Photo: SNP's Files

Two decades ago, port operations in Vietnam relied heavily on paper-based procedures, making cargo clearance slow and costly. Against that backdrop, SNP emerged as a pioneer in applying technology to port management and operations.

In 2008, the corporation introduced a real-time management system that enabled operators to track the precise location of each container both onboard vessels and within the yard. With an initial investment of around five million US dollars, SNP laid the groundwork for its digital transformation, later developing the e-Port model that allows customers to complete declarations and payments online.

Quay cranes load and unload containers at Saigon Newport Corporation. Photo: Thong Hai/VNP

Today, SNP operates a large-scale logistics ecosystem comprising 15 seaports and more than 28 affiliated facilities nationwide. Its integrated network takes care of transshipments, deep-water port operations, multimodal transportation, warehousing and inland container depots, forming a critical link between Vietnam’s supply chains and global trade routes.

In 2025, ports within the SNP system handled nearly 11.4 million TEUs - accounting for more than 2 half of Vietnam’s total container throughput and nearly 90 percent in the southern region, helping ensure the smooth flow of goods during global logistics volatility.

A centralized system monitors and manages container handling operations at Saigon Newport Corporation. Photo: Thong Hai/VNP

A key facility in this network is Tan Cang - Cai Mep International Terminal (TCIT), located in the Cai Mep - Thi Vai Port Complex. The terminal handled over 2.2 million TEUs in 2025, representing nearly 31% of the region’s market share and ranking among the country’s leading deep-water ports.

According to Nguyen Minh Tuan, Operations Director of TCIT, the e-Port system has digitalized more than 90% of gate procedures, reducing the processing time by around 30% while improving equipment utilization efficiency by 25%. Integrated data flow- from gate to berth have further enhanced operational coordination.

Serving as a key gateway, TCIT connects cargo from major industrial hubs such as Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai Province, Tay Ninh Province and the Mekong Delta with global markets. The terminal currently operates 12 international shipping routes linking more than 50 major ports across Asia, Europe, North America and South America, while also attracting transshipment cargo from regional markets.

The port system of Saigon Newport Corporation handles hundreds of international vessel calls each day. Photo: Thong Hai/VNP

Quay cranes load and unload containers at Saigon Newport Corporation. Photo: Thong Hai/VNP

Digital transformation remains central to SNP’s strategy. Platforms such as ePort, eDO (electronic delivery orders) and eBooking enable customers to complete procedures online 24/7, while smart port systems, automated gates and GPS-based vehicle monitoring help reduce congestion and optimize operations.

According to Ta Minh Vang, chairman of CEH Informatics Services Co., Ltd., the adoption of “Make in Vietnam” digital seaport solutions has significantly reduced time and costs. Procedures that once took up to three days can now be completed in just minutes.

Saigon Newport Corporation’s products were recognized as Vietnam National Brand in 2024. Photo: SNP's Files

Saigon Newport Corporation received the Labor Hero title and marked its 35th anniversary in 2024. Photo: SNP's Files

For its contributions to economic development and trade connectivity, Saigon Newport Corporation has twice been awarded the title of “Labor Hero” by the prime minister and recognized as a national brand for eight consecutive years, affirming its position as one of Vietnam’s leading port and logistics enterprises.

By Thong Hai/VNP Translated by Nguyen Tuoi