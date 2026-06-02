The Art of “Selling Solutions” to Conquer Global Supply Chains

02/06/2026

From its iconic Rabbit Tape rolls to becoming one of Vietnam’s leading packaging solution providers, Hanopro has spent more than two decades building a strong presence in global supply chains. Today, the company supplies multinational corporations such as Samsung, LG, and Canon, while exporting to more than 20 countries worldwide.

Hanopro has earned its reputation not only through product quality, but also through a long-term commitment to sustainability and a bold vision for elevating the value of “Made in Vietnam” on the global industrial map. Behind that success lies a distinct business philosophy: rather than simply selling products, Hanopro sells solutions.





Building a World-Class Industrial Foundation

Founded in October 2002, Hanopro has spent over 22 years establishing an independent and resilient brand identity. Despite occasional confusion with similarly named businesses, Hanopro has firmly secured its position as one of Vietnam’s largest manufacturers and exporters of adhesive tapes.

An overview of the Hanopro factory at Hapro Industrial Park, Thuan An Commune, Hanoi. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

One of the company’s key competitive strengths lies in its extensive and strategically distributed manufacturing network. With three to five factories covering a total area of 20,000 - 25,000 m2, Hanopro has built a robust industrial ecosystem across northern Vietnam, including facilities in Hanoi, Bac Ninh and Hai Phong.

Its production scale speaks for itself. Hanopro operates seven BOPP tape cutting machines with a daily capacity of 105,000 rolls, alongside PE film production lines capable of reaching 155 tons per month. This large-scale capacity enables the company to fulfill high-volume orders from multinational clients within extremely short lead times, a critical advantage in today’s fast-moving supply chains.

Operating adhesive tape production machines at the factory. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

In the demanding world of global manufacturing, trust is built through standards rather than promises. Hanopro has invested heavily in achieving internationally recognized certifications, including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, SA 8000, ROHS, and the prestigious Green Partner certification. These credentials have become a powerful “passport” enabling Hanopro products to enter more than 20 international markets, from the United States, France, Japan, and South Korea to niche markets across Europe and Africa.

Hanopro’s white adhesive tape products in various sizes. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

The company’s achievements are closely tied to its flagship Rabbit Tape brand, a symbol of agility, intelligence, and durability, which has received intellectual property protection both in Vietnam and internationally. In 2024, Rabbit Tape was recognized among Vietnam’s most favored domestic brands, reflecting the trust of consumers and partners alike.

At Hanopro, corporate culture is rooted in adaptability. According to CEO Ta Duc Son, “Everything is constantly moving. The nature of life is change, adaptation, and survival. Those who cannot adapt will eventually be replaced.” That mindset helped Hanopro maintain operational stability even during the most difficult periods of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Workers wrap adhesive tape products in protective netting. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

The company has also built long-term trust through an uncompromising commitment to responsibility. Hanopro is willing to take full responsibility for defective products, even after orders have been completed and paid for. During periods of rising shipping costs caused by storms and global logistics disruptions, the company chose to maintain stable pricing in order to share risks with international partners.





From Selling Products to Delivering Solutions

What truly sets Hanopro apart from thousands of low-cost tape manufacturers is its solution-oriented philosophy. “We listen to provide the most suitable packaging solution instead of simply selling ready-made products,” CEO Ta Duc Son explained.

That philosophy is reflected in the company’s proactive mindset. Rather than asking, “Why should we do it?” Hanopro approaches challenges with the question, “Why not?” This openness enables the company to meet highly specialized technical requirements and customized production demands from global clients. Hanopro understands that every industry faces unique packaging challenges. Instead of offering generic adhesive products, the company develops tailored technical solutions for specific applications.

Operating the plastic film production line. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

Workers monitor plastic film manufacturing equipment. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

One example is the 4AU masking tape series, designed for the automotive and interior industries. Products such as 4AU-168 and 4AU-M88 can withstand temperatures ranging from 80°C to 110°C, adhere effectively to curved surfaces, and leave no adhesive residue after removal. These features have made the products highly favored in shipbuilding, automotive manufacturing, and high-end interior production.

For electronics manufacturers such as Samsung and LG, Hanopro supplies specialized copper tapes capable of conducting electricity and dissipating heat while shielding sensitive electronic components from electromagnetic interference (EMI). These highly technical solutions require a level of precision far beyond conventional tape manufacturing.

Large adhesive tape products are packaged before shipment. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

Packaging is completed using an automated labeling machine. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

Hanopro’s business model extends well beyond adhesive tape. The company provides integrated packaging solutions that include PE stretch film, HDPE and PP plastic bags, silica gel desiccants, paper corner protectors, and PET strapping. This comprehensive approach helps clients optimize logistics costs, reduce waste, and better protect goods during long-distance transportation.

As green manufacturing becomes a global priority, Hanopro has demonstrated forward-thinking vision through the development of cellulose tape solutions. Made from 100% natural wood pulp combined with natural rubber adhesive, the product can fully decompose in soil within 24 months.

More than just a product innovation, the cellulose tape represents an “ethical solution” for businesses pursuing Net Zero goals and complying with Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regulations.

Workers load products onto transport vehicles. Photo: Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

Hanopro’s commitment to taking full responsibility for every defective product has become more than a business policy, it is a symbol of trust that strengthens long-term partnerships with international corporations.

Today, Rabbit Tape products are present across five continents, carrying not only Vietnamese exports but also a broader message about Vietnam itself: a nation capable of delivering quality, responsibility, and innovation to the global market.

Hanopro’s mission goes beyond sealing packages. It is helping secure the world’s confidence in the strength and potential of Vietnamese brands.

Story: Hoang Tue Nhi Photos: Cong Dat/VNP