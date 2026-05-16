Saigontourist Tapping Cultural Values for Growth

16/05/2026

As global tourism shifts toward experience-driven, identity-rich travel, the Saigontourist Group is pursuing a strategy of placing culture at the center to add value and elevate Vietnam’s global profile. By leveraging cultural assets, the company is steadily building a sustainable tourist-economic value chain.

Culture as Core to Differentiate Products



Founded in 1975, the Saigontourist Group now operates more than 100 businesses in hospitality, travel, gastronomy, recreation, and training. Within this expansive ecosystem, culture is positioned not merely as a resource, but the foundation for product development and branding.

Organized by Saigontourist, Ho Chi Minh City’s Flower Street draws millions of visitors each Lunar New Year. Photo: Saigontourist Group

Delegates perform the ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open Ho Chi Minh City’s Flower Street for the 2026 Lunar New Year.

Using a strategy that integrates local cultural values into business operations, the group has adopted a system-wide, coordinated approach. Under the slogan “Savor Vietnam,” such elements as gastronomy, festivals, customs, and heritage are translated into immersive, interactive experiences.





Nguyen Hue Flower Street for the 2024 Lunar New Year was considered the most beautiful edition in its 21 years of operation (2004–2024).

Its products are tailored to specific market segments, blending luxury resorts with cultural exploration in diverse regions, from the northern highlands and central coast to the Mekong Delta. Cultural elements are consistently embedded in spatial design, culinary programs, and art performances, creating a cohesive identity in the group’s portfolio. A Culture-Driven Value Chain

Nguyen Trung Khanh, Director General of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, together with Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa and other delegates, perform the ceremony to officially open the festival on March 26, 2026, with Saigontourist.

The impact of this strategy is evident in a series of large-scale cultural events. The Saigontourist Group Culinary Culture Festival 2026 brought together 50 member businesses, presenting more than 500 dishes and attracting nearly 80,000 visitors over four days, while generating over one million media impressions.

Nghe An eel soup and bun ca ro dong are served at Hotel Grand Saigon, which is operated by Saigontourist Group. More than 500 signature dishes from Vietnam’s three regions were prepared on-site at the festival by member units of Saigontourist.

On the international stage, this model continues to expand. A culinary festival in Osaka in 2025 drew more than 100,000 visitors, while the Vietnam Pho Festival, held in multiple countries, has helped position Vietnamese gastronomy as a compelling cultural ambassador.

Saigontourist Group Culinary Culture Festival 2026, which concluded on March 29, 2026, attracted nearly 80,000 visitors, organized by Saigontourist.

Another flagship initiative is the annual Ho Chi Minh City Flower Street, a signature cultural-tourist event that attracts millions of visitors every Lunar New Year. By combining traditional artistry with technology and contemporary staging, the event enhances visitor engagement and extends its cultural reach.

In 2025, Saigontourist brought its Culinary Culture Festival to Osaka, Japan, its first overseas destination.

Vietnam Pho Festival 2025 was organized in Singapore in 2025 by Saigontourist in collaboration with Tuoi Tre Newspaper.

From travel products to high-impact cultural events, Saigontourist is systematically strengthening its value chain, driving visitor growth, increasing per-capita spending, expanding media presence, and reinforcing destination branding.

More than 50 traditional performances were showcased at the festival.

Looking ahead, Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Chairperson of the Members’ Council, emphasized that the group will prioritize digital transformation, green and sustainable tourism, workforce improvement, and regional linkages, alongside continued efforts to build strong destination brands.

Representatives of Saigontourist Group receive awards for the World's Best Culinary Festival and Asia's Best Culinary Festival.

By placing culture at the heart, Saigontourist is sharpening its competitive edge while advancing a sustainable growth model, one that converts cultural assets into economic drivers and elevates Vietnam’s position in the global tourism landscape.