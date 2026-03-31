Vinacoco Adds Value to Vietnamese Agricultural Products

31/03/2026





Sourced from fresh coconut water resources of Ben Tre and Tra Vinh areas, now part of Vinh Long Province, Vinacoco has developed coconut jelly products that are now exported to 27 countries, gradually integrating Vietnamese agricultural products more deeply into global value chains.



Founded in 2016, Vietnam Coco Food Joint-Stock Company (Vinacoco), a member of GC Food Group, was established with a mandate to enhance the value of coconuts through three pillars: quality, technology, and raw material linkages. According to Le Tri Thong, Executive Director of Vinacoco, the company was born out of a desire to transform Vietnam’s abundant coconut water resoures into high-value products rather than letting it go to waste. Coconut jelly was identified as a viable deep-processing solution to increase the added value of local agricultural resources.

The company’s factory at Ho Nai Industrial Park in Dong Nai Province is currently the largest coconut jelly production facility in Vietnam, with an annual capacity of 15,000 tonnes. The manufacturing process comprises 17 closed-loop stages, from sourcing fresh coconut water and bacterial fermentation to sterilization and packaging.

A key technological highlight is the Aseptic UHT (Ultra High Temperature) system, which uses high-temperature, short-time sterilization to preserve the jelly’s natural flavor and chewy texture without artificial preservatives. Le Tri Thong stressed that technology alone is not enough. “What matters most is a commitment to clean, transparent products that prioritize consumer health,” he said. He noted that coconut jelly is highly sensitive; even small variations during fermentation can affect texture and firmness, making strict technical control essential to consistent quality.

In parallel with its technology investments, Vinacoco has accelerated digital transformation across its production system. An integrated data platform embedded within the Aseptic UHT line enables real-time monitoring of critical operational indicators. No-code platforms and artificial intelligence applications further support early detection of technical deviations, process optimization, and production stability, capabilities that are increasingly essential for meeting stringent quality requirements and accessing high-standard international markets.

On quality governance, Vinacoco products have achieved international certifications including FSSC 22000, HACCP, ISO 22000, Halal, and FDA compliance. The company has also earned Vietnam’s OCOP four-star rating, recognition as Dong Nai’s Outstanding Agricultural Product in 2025, and major accolades such as the National Quality Award 2022 and the Vietnam Golden Star Award 2024.

Company representatives emphasize that standardized production processes form the foundation for long-term quality assurance and trust-building with international partners. At the same time, Vinacoco’s linkage model with hundreds of farming households in Ben Tre province ensures stable output and contributes to a sustainable value chain from raw material regions to factory processing.

Today, Vinacoco’s coconut jelly products are available in key markets such as Japan, South Korea, the US, and across Europe. Its portfolio spans ready-to-eat jelly cups and fruit-infused varieties to F&B ingredients, as well as low-sugar, high-fiber product lines tailored to global health and wellness trends.

Vinacoco’s journey demonstrates that when technology, governance, and strategic vision converge, Vietnamese agricultural products need not remain confined to the role of raw materials. Instead, they can evolve into high value-added, deeply processed goods, representing the image of a modern, globally integrated agricultural sector.



Story: Thong Hai Photos: Thong Hai & Vinacoco’s Files Translated by Nguyen Tuoi