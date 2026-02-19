Preserving the Flavors of Tet

19/02/2026

With a legacy spanning over three decades, the Bao Minh confectionery brand has become a cornerstone of Vietnamese Tet culture. Rooted in ancestral recipes, Bao Minh has steadfastly preserved traditional flavors while innovating to bring Vietnam’s rich culinary identity to domestic consumers and international friends alike. Products from the Bao Minh Confectionery Joint-Stock Company have become a staple for Vietnamese families during the Lunar New Year. Photo: Bao Minh’s Files A variety of Bao Minh sweets and jams serving consumers during the Tet holiday. Photo: Bao Minh’s Files The story of Bao Minh does not begin with rigid business strategies, but with sweet memories in the heart of Hanoi’s Old Quarter. General Director Ngo Thi Tinh often speaks of her craft as a "predestined calling". Born into a family of confectioners dating back to the French colonial era, she grew up surrounded by the scents of com (fresh young rice), mung beans, and rock sugar, ingredients synonymous with the Lunar New Year.

The application of science and technology allows Bao Minh products to have a longer shelf life while keeping their natural, fresh f lavors intact. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP

Over 35 years ago, starting from a modest production facility, Bao Minh began winning over hearts through sheer dedication and secret family recipes refined over generations. For Tinh, every banh com (young rice cake), banh cha (crispy pork pastry), or bar of keo lac (peanut brittle) is more than just a product; it is an edible legacy. This heritage has helped Bao Minh build a sustainable "wealth of trust," setting it apart from mass-produced industrial goods that often lack an emotional soul.

The production line for fresh mung bean cakes. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP

The hallmark of Bao Minh’s success lies in its ability to balance traditional craftsmanship with large-scale production. Driven by the philosophy that "tradition without innovation is a path to obsolescence," the enterprise embraced technology as its key to growth. Bao Minh has invested in modern, multi-thousand-square meter factories in both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, applying advanced science to every stage of production. As a result, the greatest hurdles for traditional sweets - food safety and shelf life - have been overcome. While fresh banh com once lasted only a few days, Bao Minh’s modern techniques extend its shelf life while perfectly maintaining its signature chewiness, subtle sweetness, and delicate aroma.

Assorted preserved fruits (o mai) during the packaging stage. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP

The company remains committed to a "clean" label, using no industrial colorants or additives and selecting only natural ingredients like premium young rice and pure mung beans. This blend of "rustic soul" and modern standards provide the brand with a powerful competitive edge. Beyond product quality, Bao Minh has successfully executed a brand repositioning strategy. These familiar rustic treats have been elevated into "cultural gifts," designed for modern aesthetics and high-end gifting. Consequently, Bao Minh products have moved from local stalls to major supermarket shelves like Big C, AEON, and LotteMart, and are now staples at cultural festivals, weddings, and diplomatic receptions. Visitors at an exhibition sample confectionery products from Bao Minh. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP

Consumers confidently choose products from the Bao Minh Confectionery Joint Stock Company. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP

A significant milestone in the brand's global journey was its first exported shipment to North America in late 2024. The presence of banh com, banh phu the (husband and wife cake), and banh cha at international culinary festivals has affirmed the growing prestige of Vietnamese enterprises. With six products currently holding 4-star OCOP certification - and aiming for 5 stars - the brand is opening doors to demanding markets in Japan, Taiwan, China, and Europe.

Products from the Bao Minh Confectionery Joint-Stock Company have become a staple for Vietnamese families during the Lunar New Year. Photo: Bao Minh’s Files

Products from the Bao Minh Confectionery Joint-Stock Company have become a staple for Vietnamese families during the Lunar New Year. Photo: Bao Minh’s Files

The spirit of "refreshing a legacy" is most visible in the packaging, particularly the Tet gift sets. Along with traditional cakes, a variety of candied fruits made from natural ingredients - such as winter melon, lotus seeds, coconut, ginger, and peanuts - are curated into themed collections like "Reunion," "Prosperity," and "Wealth".

According to Tinh, Bao Minh operates at full capacity every Tet season, supplying hundreds of tonnes of sweets to the market. For the team at Bao Minh, preserving traditional confectionery is not just a business strength; it is a way to safeguard the collective memory of the Vietnamese Tet. It ensures that no matter where they are in the world, consumers can experience the true, heartfelt flavors of home./.