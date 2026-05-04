Vinamilk - A Technological Revolution in Dairy Industry

04/05/2026

During the rapid modernization of the global food industry, Vinamilk’s Vietnam Mega Dairy Factory has emerged as a landmark of high-tech integration and sustainable growth. An investment of over 4.1 trillion dong (over 155 million US dollars), the facility utilizes world-class automation, embodying the company’s massive production scale and long-term vision.

A fully automated fresh milk production line. Photo: Le Minh/VNP

True to its "Mega Factory" moniker, the site has a design capacity of 800 million liters of milk annually - roughly 2.2 million liters per day. This powerhouse facility bolsters Vinamilk’s total liquid milk output to 1.4 billion liters per year, meeting the surging demand from both domestic and international markets.

A panoramic view of Vinamilk's mega factory in Long Nguyen Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: Le Minh/VNP

The hallmark of the Mega Factory lies in its end-to-end automation. Every stage - from raw material reception and processing to filling, packaging, and logistics - is governed by a smart management system to ensure absolute precision and safety. A standout feature is the fully automated warehouse, which houses over 27,000 pallet positions for 6,000m2, significantly optimizing logistics while driving down operational costs.

Operating the production line for "Ong Tho"—Vinamilk’s famous sweetened condensed milk brand. Photo: Dang Kim Phuong/VNP

Operating the automated pasteurization and sterilization system at the mega factory. Photo: Le Minh/VNP

Raw milk is pasteurized at 75°C for 15 seconds and sterilized at 140°C for 4 seconds to eliminate harmful microorganisms and ensure food safety. Photo: Le Minh/VNP

Beyond its sheer scale, the factory adheres to a rigorous suite of international standards, including FSSC 22000, GMP, HALAL, and various ISO certifications. This high-level compliance provides the essential "passport" for Vinamilk’s products to thrive in the world’s most demanding markets.

Product quality is anchored by a strictly monitored processing cycle. Raw milk undergoes pasteurization followed by sterilization to eliminate harmful microorganisms while locking in essential nutrients. Sustainability is also engineered into the process; the factory employs advanced heat recovery solutions that reclaim over 90% of the heat from production streams, drastically reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions.

The Vietnam Dairy Factory is one of the most modern "mega factories" in Vietnam and the region. Photo: Le Minh/VNP

Engineers monitor a high-tech fresh milk production line equipped with an automated operating system. Photo: Le Minh/VNP

Driven by a "green" mandate, the Mega Factory is powered by a solar energy system with a projected lifespan of over 30 years. This renewable infrastructure aligns with Vietnam’s commitment to achieve Net Zero by 2050.

As CEO Mai Kieu Lien notes, the transition to solar power in factories and farms is a cornerstone of the company’s renewable energy strategy. This shift underscores Vinamilk’s dedication to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria and its role in Vietnam’s response to climate change.

The smart warehouse operates fully automatically, with a capacity of approximately 27,000 pallets (one ton each) across an area of 6,000 m². Photo: Le Minh/VNP

Today, Vinamilk exports its products to nearly 60 countries and territories, consistently ranking among the world’s most valuable dairy brands, contributing to making Vietnam an emerging competitor on the dairy market worldwide. With its cutting-edge technology and green strategy, the Vietnam Mega Dairy Factory does more than just increase output - it signals the bold arrival of the Vietnamese dairy industry on the global stage./.

By Le Minh/VNP

Translated by Hong Hanh