From Vineyards to Eco-Tourism in Dien Bien

In recent years, Dien Bien province has promoted agricultural tourism as part of its strategy for green and sustainable development.

A visitor poses for a photo with ripe grapes in Muong Thanh commune. Photo: VNA

By combining agricultural production with tourism experiences and local consumption, many rural areas are gradually transforming into attractive destinations for visitors seeking nature, culture, and authentic local lifestyles.

Among these emerging models, vineyards in Muong Phang commune have become a notable highlight. Located amid the peaceful mountains and valleys of Dien Bien, the vineyards offer not only economic benefits for local farmers but also a fresh tourism experience for visitors. Rows of grapevines stretching across the hillsides create picturesque landscapes that attract tourists for sightseeing and photography, especially during the harvest season.

Visitors to the vineyards can directly participate in grape picking, learn about cultivation techniques, and enjoy fresh grapes and processed products right at the farms. This hands-on experience allows tourists to better understand local agricultural production while creating a closer connection between visitors and the land. For many travelers, especially young people and families, the vineyards have become an appealing eco-tourism destination in northwestern Vietnam.

The development of vineyard tourism is also helping local residents diversify their incomes. Instead of relying solely on agricultural production, farmers can increase earnings through tourism services, product sales, and farm-based experiences. This model contributes to raising the value of local agricultural products while encouraging environmentally friendly farming practices.

Beyond its economic significance, the vineyard tourism model is enriching Dien Bien’s tourism offerings. Known historically for the Dien Bien Phu Victory and its majestic mountainous landscapes, the province is now gradually developing new community-based and ecological tourism products. The combination of agriculture, nature, and local culture is opening up sustainable development opportunities for rural communities while enhancing Dien Bien’s image as an increasingly attractive destination for domestic and international visitors.