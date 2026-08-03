Bac Ninh’s Lychee Harvest Brings in Over 9 Trillion Dong

The northern province of Bac Ninh generated an estimated more than 9 trillion dong (342 million US dollars) from lychee sales and related services during the 2026 harvest season, marking a remarkable 44.2% increase compared with the previous year.





Livestream and e-commerce help boost sales of Bac Ninh's lychees. Photo: VNA



The strong performance was driven by record-high market prices, which offset a decline in overall output and helped deliver the highest economic value ever recorded for the province’s signature fruit.

According to provincial authorities, fresh lychee sales contributed over 7.26 trillion dong (276 million US dollars), up 95.2% from the 2025 season. Meanwhile, supporting industries and services - including harvesting, packaging, transportation, cold storage, processing, logistics, and tourism -generated more than 1.74 trillion dong (66 million US dollars), underscoring the fruit’s growing contribution to the local economy.

The quality and value improvement of Bac Ninh's lychees contributes to a successive harvest season. Photo: VNA

Various marketing activities are implemented to boost sales for Bac Ninh's lychees. Photo: VNA

Livestream and e-commerce help boost sales of Bac Ninh's lychees. Photo: VNA



Bac Ninh’s lychees continued to enjoy strong demand in both domestic and international markets thanks to their premium quality, distinctive flavor, and compliance with strict food safety and traceability standards. The province expanded exports to traditional markets while maintaining access to high-value destinations such as Japan, the United States, the European Union, and Australia.

Local authorities attributed the successful season to close coordination among farmers, cooperatives, businesses, and government agencies. Early production planning, improved cultivation techniques, expanded growing areas certified under VietGAP and GlobalGAP standards, and stronger trade promotion activities all helped enhance the competitiveness of Bac Ninh lychees.

Classifying lychees for domestic consumption and export. Photo: VNA

The quality and value improvement of Bac Ninh's lychees contributes to a successive harvest season. Photo: VNA

A comprehensive care process ensures high quality for Bac Ninh lychees to meet the requirements of various markets. Photo: VNA



As one of Vietnam’s best-known agricultural products, Bac Ninh lychees continue to play a vital role in boosting farmers’ incomes and promoting the province’s agricultural brand. The impressive results of the 2026 season reaffirm the fruit’s growing economic value and highlight the effectiveness of efforts to develop a modern, sustainable, and export-oriented agricultural sector.