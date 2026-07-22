Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Local economy

Developing Tourism Value of Ancient Longan Orchards in Ca Mau

For a long time, the ancient longan orchard in Hiep Thanh ward, Ca Mau province, has been a famous tourist destination, attracting visitors with its lush green space and longan trees over 100 years old. 

With its vast area, the orchard is not only a place for growing and harvesting longan, but also a place that preserves the cultural and historical values ​​of the people of Ca Mau – the southernmost region of Vietnam. 

Ancient longan orchards in Hiep Thanh commune, Ca Mau province are over a hundred years old. Photo: VNA
Tran Minh Duc in Giong Nhan hamlet, Hiep Thanh ward, owner of an ancient longan orchard, introduces visitors to the flavor of the ancient longan fruit. Photo: VNA
Tran Minh Duc in Giong Nhan hamlet, Hiep Thanh ward, owner of an ancient longan orchard, is dedicated to developing the tourism value of his family’s orchard. Photo: VNA 
Ca Mau province is promoting tourism value of ancient longan orchards in Hiep Thanh ward. Photo: VNA
Ancient longan trees in Hiep Thanh ward, Ca Mau province, attract tourists thanks to their sweet, refreshing taste and abundant fruit. Photo: VNA

 

VNA/VNP

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