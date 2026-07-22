Developing Tourism Value of Ancient Longan Orchards in Ca Mau

With its vast area, the orchard is not only a place for growing and harvesting longan, but also a place that preserves the cultural and historical values ​​of the people of Ca Mau – the southernmost region of Vietnam.

Ancient longan orchards in Hiep Thanh commune, Ca Mau province are over a hundred years old. Photo: VNA

Tran Minh Duc in Giong Nhan hamlet, Hiep Thanh ward, owner of an ancient longan orchard, introduces visitors to the flavor of the ancient longan fruit. Photo: VNA

Tran Minh Duc in Giong Nhan hamlet, Hiep Thanh ward, owner of an ancient longan orchard, is dedicated to developing the tourism value of his family’s orchard. Photo: VNA

Ca Mau province is promoting tourism value of ancient longan orchards in Hiep Thanh ward. Photo: VNA