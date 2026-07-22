Developing Tourism Value of Ancient Longan Orchards in Ca Mau

With its vast area, the orchard is not only a place for growing and harvesting longan, but also a place that preserves the cultural and historical values of the people of Ca Mau – the southernmost region of Vietnam.
Ancient longan orchards in Hiep Thanh commune, Ca Mau province are over a hundred years old. Photo: VNA
Tran Minh Duc in Giong Nhan hamlet, Hiep Thanh ward, owner of an ancient longan orchard, introduces visitors to the flavor of the ancient longan fruit. Photo: VNA
Ca Mau province is promoting tourism value of ancient longan orchards in Hiep Thanh ward. Photo: VNA
Ancient longan trees in Hiep Thanh ward, Ca Mau province, attract tourists thanks to their sweet, refreshing taste and abundant fruit. Photo: VNA