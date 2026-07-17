Central Highlands Specialty Products Seek Bigger Share of Malaysia's Halal Market

A delegation of Dak Lak enterprises led by representatives of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade showcased a range of locally processed products at the three-day event, held from July 15-17 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. MIFB 2026 attracted more than 520 exhibitors from over 85 countries. Spanning more than 15,000 square metres, the exhibition is expected to welcome over 13,000 trade visitors, including restaurant and hotel operators, importers and major retailers.

Vietnam's exhibition booth drew strong interest from Malaysian businesses and consumers, particularly for specialty products from the Central Highlands.



Malaysian visitors are interested in Dak Lak's coffee. Photo: VNA

Mai Manh Toan, Deputy Director of the Dak Lak Department of Industry and Trade, said participation in MIFB forms part of the province's strategy to tap into the global Halal market, estimated to be worth around 190 billion USD.



He highlighted a range of OCOP- and Halal-certified products, including beverages made from coffee, cocoa and avocado, as well as processed fruit products. The positive response from Malaysian partners and consumers, he said, demonstrates the strong potential of Dak Lak's agricultural products in both Malaysia and other demanding international markets.



Malaysian visitors are interested in world-renowned Dak Lak Robusta coffee. Photo: VNA

World-renowned Dak Lak Robusta coffee was the centrepiece of the province's display. Hoang Danh Huu, Director of Vietnam Chocolate Factory JSC, described Malaysia as a dynamic market with strong purchasing power, saying expansion into the country would help diversify export destinations beyond traditional markets such as the US and the Republic of Korea. He noted that internationally recognised Halal certification gives Dak Lak producers greater confidence in meeting Malaysia's strict market requirements.



Malaysian visitors also responded positively to the products. Vetha Subramaniam, a representative of a local company, praised the rich texture and bold flavour of Vietnamese coffee, saying it matches the preferences of many Malaysian consumers. She added that the growing demand for natural and health-oriented products creates opportunities for Vietnamese goods.



Malaysian visitors are interested in Vietnamese products. Photo: VNA

Another visitor, Brecken Yong, who is fond of Vietnamese cuisine, said Vietnamese coffee stands out for its distinctive flavour and has strong growth potential in Malaysia. He also commended the quality and diversity of Vietnam's food products and tropical fruits.



In addition to product exhibitions, MIFB 2026 featured business matching sessions and seminars on artificial intelligence, automation and export strategies, giving participating enterprises valuable insights into emerging food and beverage trends and new market opportunities./.