A Bountiful Harvest in Hon Dat
In April, as the southern sun stretches across the vast
fields, Hon Dat enters rice harvest season, a time of reward after months of
hard work and dedication.
Across the countryside, golden rice fields ripple toward
the horizon. The steady hum of combine harvesters blends with the cheerful
voices of farmers, creating the familiar rhythm of harvest season in the Mekong
Delta. Beneath the bright sunlight, the scene unfolds like a vivid painting,
where people and nature move together in the pulse of rural life.
This year has brought a particularly abundant harvest
for farmers in Hon Dat. Average yields exceed 10 tons/ha, while some fields
have reached up to 1.4 tons per 1,000m2, bringing visible excitement to local
growers. Bags of freshly harvested rice are quickly transported from the fields
and stacked in long rows, signaling another successful crop season.
Alongside strong productivity, the region has also seen
positive changes in rice cultivation. Farmers are increasingly growing
high-quality varieties such as DS1, OM18, ST24, and ST25, which are well suited
to both domestic and export markets. Among them, DS1 - a Japonica variety often
referred to as “Japanese rice” - is currently being purchased by Loc Troi Group
at around 7,100 dong per kilogram, while ST25 sells for approximately 6,000 dong
per kilogram. These stable prices have helped farmers maintain reliable incomes
despite fluctuating production costs.
Amid the transformation of modern agriculture, farmers
remain at the heart of the harvest season. From operating machinery and packing
rice to transporting grain to processing facilities or drying it in front of
their homes, every task unfolds in a coordinated rhythm. Smiles and sweat
beneath the intense sun reflect the enduring bond between people and the land.
Nguyen Thi Cam Hong, Director of Nong Thuan Phat
Cooperative, said that farmers within the cooperative currently cultivate around
4,000ha of rice, mainly high-quality varieties. About 40 – 50% of total output
is sold in partnership with Loc Troi Group.
Vo Thanh Phong, a representative of Loc Troi Group, said
the company is expanding direct partnerships with farmers while also
researching and introducing new high-yield rice varieties suitable for
different farming conditions, including Japo 3-season rice, a Japonica variety
developed to improve production efficiency.
Today, Hon Dat is not only one of An Giang Province’s
key rice-producing regions, but also a locality steadily moving toward modern
and sustainable agriculture. The adoption of premium rice varieties, stronger
business linkages, and increased mechanization are helping raise the value of
Vietnamese rice while creating long-term development opportunities for local
communities.
Amid these changes, the golden harvest season still retains its timeless
beauty, the beauty of labor, resilience, and the deep connection between
farmers and their land. The harvest scenes in Hon Dat tell not only the story
of a successful crop, but also of a rural region evolving with the times, where
tradition and modernity continue to grow side by side across the ripened
fields.
- Story: Trung Khanh
- Photos: Le Minh, Nguyen Luan & Thong Thien/VNP