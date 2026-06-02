A Bountiful Harvest in Hon Dat

02/06/2026

In April, as the southern sun stretches across the vast fields, Hon Dat enters rice harvest season, a time of reward after months of hard work and dedication.

Across the countryside, golden rice fields ripple toward the horizon. The steady hum of combine harvesters blends with the cheerful voices of farmers, creating the familiar rhythm of harvest season in the Mekong Delta. Beneath the bright sunlight, the scene unfolds like a vivid painting, where people and nature move together in the pulse of rural life.

Harvesting machines operate at full capacity amid the golden fields, highlighting the growing role of mechanization in agriculture. Photo: Le Minh/VNP

This year has brought a particularly abundant harvest for farmers in Hon Dat. Average yields exceed 10 tons/ha, while some fields have reached up to 1.4 tons per 1,000m2, bringing visible excitement to local growers. Bags of freshly harvested rice are quickly transported from the fields and stacked in long rows, signaling another successful crop season.

Alongside strong productivity, the region has also seen positive changes in rice cultivation. Farmers are increasingly growing high-quality varieties such as DS1, OM18, ST24, and ST25, which are well suited to both domestic and export markets. Among them, DS1 - a Japonica variety often referred to as “Japanese rice” - is currently being purchased by Loc Troi Group at around 7,100 dong per kilogram, while ST25 sells for approximately 6,000 dong per kilogram. These stable prices have helped farmers maintain reliable incomes despite fluctuating production costs.

Amid the transformation of modern agriculture, farmers remain at the heart of the harvest season. From operating machinery and packing rice to transporting grain to processing facilities or drying it in front of their homes, every task unfolds in a coordinated rhythm. Smiles and sweat beneath the intense sun reflect the enduring bond between people and the land.

Nguyen Thi Cam Hong, Director of Nong Thuan Phat Cooperative, said that farmers within the cooperative currently cultivate around 4,000ha of rice, mainly high-quality varieties. About 40 – 50% of total output is sold in partnership with Loc Troi Group.

Vo Thanh Phong, a representative of Loc Troi Group, said the company is expanding direct partnerships with farmers while also researching and introducing new high-yield rice varieties suitable for different farming conditions, including Japo 3-season rice, a Japonica variety developed to improve production efficiency.

Today, Hon Dat is not only one of An Giang Province’s key rice-producing regions, but also a locality steadily moving toward modern and sustainable agriculture. The adoption of premium rice varieties, stronger business linkages, and increased mechanization are helping raise the value of Vietnamese rice while creating long-term development opportunities for local communities.

Amid these changes, the golden harvest season still retains its timeless beauty, the beauty of labor, resilience, and the deep connection between farmers and their land. The harvest scenes in Hon Dat tell not only the story of a successful crop, but also of a rural region evolving with the times, where tradition and modernity continue to grow side by side across the ripened fields.