Dong Thap Improves Green-Skin Pomelo Quality for Sustainable Growth

14/07/2026

Dong Thap Province is strengthening the quality of its green-skin pomelos while promoting sustainable production to meet the requirements of export markets. The province has established 23 designated growing areas, including 16 with 22 export-approved growing area codes for shipments to the United States and South Korea.

To meet international quality and safety standards, local growers are adopting sustainable farming practices such as using organic fertilizers, following VietGAP standards, and developing traceable growing areas through officially registered growing area codes. These efforts are helping enhance product quality, build consumer confidence, and strengthen the Dong Thap green-skin pomelo brand.

The province currently has about 4,364 hectares of green-skin pomelo orchards, producing more than 65,000 tons annually. With continued improvements in cultivation practices and export readiness, Dong Thap is reinforcing its position as one of Vietnam's leading producers of high-quality green-skin pomelos while supporting the long-term, sustainable development of its fruit industry.

Members of the My Phu Green-Skin Pomelo Farmers' Club in My Phong Commune, Dong Thap Province, exchange cultivation techniques and growing experiences. Photo: Huu Chi/VNA

The My Phong green-skin pomelo growing area has been granted five export-approved growing area codes for shipments to the United States, South Korea, and Australia. Photo: Huu Chi/VNA

By Huu Chi