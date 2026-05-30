Technology Boosts the Value of Giant Freshwater Prawns

Ca Mau Province has nearly 100,000ha dedicated to rice–prawn farming, an ideal model for raising giant freshwater prawns. Photo: VNA

Among its most successful farming models is the integrated rice–prawn system, in which giant freshwater prawns are raised alongside rice crops. Thanks to favorable natural conditions, the province now has nearly 100,000 ha dedicated to this model, producing tens of thousands of tons of prawns annually.

For many years, giant freshwater prawns were sold mainly as live or fresh products for the domestic market. While highly regarded for their flavor and quality, the prawns often faced unstable demand and fluctuating prices. Limited processing capacity and weak supply chain linkages made it difficult for farmers to maximize the value of their harvests and expand into larger markets.

In the past, giant freshwater prawns were mainly sold to traders as freshly harvested hard-shell prawns, often resulting in unstable prices and low added value. Photo: VNA

In recent years, however, the industry has undergone significant changes through the application of modern technology in processing and preservation. Businesses have invested in advanced freezing systems, cold storage facilities, and improved packaging technologies to maintain product quality and extend shelf life. These innovations allow giant freshwater prawns to be processed into a variety of value-added products, including frozen, peeled, and ready-to-cook items that meet the standards of domestic and international markets.

The adoption of modern processing techniques has opened new opportunities for exporters while reducing dependence on the sale of fresh prawns alone. By preserving freshness and ensuring food safety, technology helps products reach distant markets without compromising quality. As a result, giant freshwater prawns from Ca Mau are becoming increasingly competitive and attractive to consumers.

The benefits extend beyond processors and exporters. Farmers also gain from more stable market demand and improved prices, encouraging them to maintain sustainable farming practices. The rice–prawn model itself is considered environmentally friendly, as it makes efficient use of natural resources and reduces the need for chemical inputs.

As technology continues to reshape the aquaculture sector, giant freshwater prawns are emerging as a high-value product with strong growth potential. By combining traditional farming knowledge with modern processing and preservation methods, Ca Mau is creating new opportunities for rural development while strengthening the position of its aquaculture products in domestic and global markets.