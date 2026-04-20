Can Tho Builds Sustainable MD2 Pineapple Growing Zones

Can Tho is positioning itself to become a key hub for high-quality pineapple production, with a focus on sustainability and export growth. The city has set a target of expanding its total pineapple cultivation area to 5,500ha , including 3,500ha of the traditional Queen variety and 2,000ha of the increasingly popular MD2.

With guaranteed purchase prices from Westfood company reaching 7,000 - 8,000 dong per kg, farmers can earn a profit of 100 - 150 million dong per ha of pineapples (average yield of 50-60 tons/ha) per crop. Photo: VNA

Originally developed in Costa Rica, the MD2 pineapple is prized for its uniform shape, golden color, high sweetness, and longer shelf life, qualities that make it especially attractive in international markets. Recognizing this potential, businesses have partnered with local farmers in Can Tho to introduce the variety, providing technical support and establishing linkages along the value chain to meet global standards.

The MD2 pineapple variety currently has a stable market, yielding economic profits 2 to 3 times higher than growing oranges or sugarcane. Photo: VNA

In the near term, Can Tho city plans to expand MD2 cultivation by 30-50 hectares per commune per year, reaching 1,000 hectares by 2030. Photo: VNA

In the near term, Can Tho city plans to expand MD2 cultivation by 30-50 hectares per commune per year, reaching 1,000 hectares by 2030. Photo: VNA



In recent years, farmers have gradually shifted toward MD2 cultivation, applying more advanced farming techniques and adhering to stricter quality controls. This transition is part of a broader effort to build sustainable raw material zones, ensuring consistent output while minimizing environmental impact. Industry stakeholders are also promoting traceability and certification systems to enhance the product’s competitiveness abroad.

Exporting whole pineapples to the Republic of Korea. Photo: VNA

Canned MD2 pineapples for export by Westfood company. Photo: VNA

By 2030, Can Tho aims to expand its MD2 growing area to 1,000ha, with export revenues projected to reach approximately 40 million US dollars annually. The development of a well-organized, large-scale raw material base is expected to attract further investment in processing and logistics, strengthening the region’s agricultural value chain.

If these efforts succeed, MD2 pineapple could emerge as a standout product in Vietnam’s agricultural sector, contributing not only to local incomes but also to the country’s reputation as a supplier of high-quality tropical fruits on the global stage.