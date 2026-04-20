Local economy
Can Tho Builds Sustainable MD2 Pineapple Growing Zones
Can Tho is positioning itself to become a key hub for high-quality pineapple production, with a focus on sustainability and export growth. The city has set a target of expanding its total pineapple cultivation area to 5,500ha , including 3,500ha of the traditional Queen variety and 2,000ha of the increasingly popular MD2.
Originally developed in Costa Rica, the MD2 pineapple is prized for its uniform shape, golden color, high sweetness, and longer shelf life, qualities that make it especially attractive in international markets. Recognizing this potential, businesses have partnered with local farmers in Can Tho to introduce the variety, providing technical support and establishing linkages along the value chain to meet global standards.
In recent years, farmers have gradually shifted toward MD2 cultivation, applying more advanced farming techniques and adhering to stricter quality controls. This transition is part of a broader effort to build sustainable raw material zones, ensuring consistent output while minimizing environmental impact. Industry stakeholders are also promoting traceability and certification systems to enhance the product’s competitiveness abroad.
By 2030, Can Tho aims to expand its MD2 growing area to 1,000ha, with export revenues projected to reach approximately 40 million US dollars annually. The development of a well-organized, large-scale raw material base is expected to attract further investment in processing and logistics, strengthening the region’s agricultural value chain.
If these efforts succeed, MD2 pineapple could emerge as a standout product in Vietnam’s agricultural sector, contributing not only to local incomes but also to the country’s reputation as a supplier of high-quality tropical fruits on the global stage.