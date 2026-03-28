Efficiency Gains from Tarpaulin-Based Salt Production in Vinh Long

Amid climate change and the push to add value to agricultural production, tarpaulin-based salt farming is emerging as an effective model in Vinh Long. The approach not only boosts productivity but also improves product quality, helping raise incomes for salt farmers.

Collecting salt on tarpaulin-lined fields in Bao Thanh. Photo: VNA

Unlike traditional salt-making, which relies heavily on natural conditions, the tarpaulin method uses plastic sheets spread across salt fields to prevent seepage and soil contamination. As a result, salt crystals form faster and are whiter and more uniform. Harvest times are also shortened, enabling farmers to increase the number of production cycles each year.

Vo Van Luc collects salt on tarpaulin-lined fields in Bao Thanh. Photo: VNA

In practice, the adoption of technical innovation in agriculture has become essential to improving economic efficiency. In Vĩnh Long, several production models have demonstrated higher value through process optimization, stronger market linkages, and the application of science and technology, allowing farmers to achieve better returns than with conventional methods. The tarpaulin-based salt model follows this trend by reducing labor costs, minimizing weather-related risks, and ensuring more consistent output.

Luc pours brine into salt pans prepared with tarpaulin lining. Photo: VNA



Beyond its economic advantages, the model also improves working conditions. Harvesting on a clean tarpaulin surface, free from mud and impurities, significantly reduces labor intensity and post-harvest processing time. Higher-quality salt can more easily meet market standards, opening up opportunities for stable and sustainable supply chains.

Tarpaulin-based salt production increases output by 30% in Vinh Long. Photo: VNA





Overall, tarpaulin-based salt production offers not only immediate economic benefits but also lays the foundation for more sustainable agricultural development. It is a model that deserves wider adoption to enhance the value of the salt industry and improve rural livelihoods.