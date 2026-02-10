Bumper Orange Harvest Brings Joy to Farmers in Thuong Loc

In the days leading up to the Tet holiday, orange orchards across Thuong Loc in Ha Tinh province are alive with activity as farmers prepare for the peak harvest season of the locality’s signature fruit. Rows of trees heavy with ripening oranges signal a rewarding year for growers, who are entering the Lunar New Year with optimism and pride.

Thuong Loc oranges have built a strong reputation in the market for their consistent quality. Known for their crisp texture, natural sweetness, rich aroma, and distinctive flavor, the fruit is widely favored by consumers and is often chosen as a premium Tet gift. As demand typically surges ahead of the holiday, gardeners report receiving orders weeks in advance from traders, supermarkets, and individual customers both within and outside the province.

Thuong Loc oranges have crispy texture, sweetness, rich flavor, and distinctive taste. Photo: VNA

This year, Dong Loc commune alone has around 350ha of oranges ready for harvest, with an estimated output of approximately 2,500 tonnes. Favorable weather conditions, along with improved cultivation techniques and careful orchard management, have contributed to the abundant yield and uniform fruit quality. Many households expect stable prices, helping ensure a profitable season despite rising input costs.

According to local authorities, orange cultivation generates annual revenue of between 1 and 3 billion dong for the commune, playing an important role in boosting household incomes and strengthening the local agricultural economy. Beyond its economic value, orange growing has become a key livelihood for many families and a defining feature of Thuong Loc’s rural landscape.

A farmer harvests crispy oranges in Ha Tinh province. Photo: VNA

As Tet draws near, the bustling harvest not only brings financial rewards but also adds to the festive atmosphere, reflecting the hope for a prosperous and fruitful new year for local farmers.