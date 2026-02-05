My Phong Flower Village Enters Tet Season

In the days leading up to Tet (the Lunar New Year 2026), My Phong Flower Village in My Phong Ward, Dong Thap province, has come alive with the harvest season. Nearly one million pots of ornamental flowers are being carefully tended and prepared for the Tet market, as farmers work to meet holiday demand amid stable selling prices but rising production costs, which require more cautious planning to ensure economic efficiency.

Established decades ago, My Phong is one of Dong Thap’s most well-known flower villages, supplying a wide range of ornamental plants to southern provinces each Tet. This year’s crop includes popular varieties such as chrysanthemums, marigolds, cockscomb flowers and ornamental foliage plants, all grown according to strict cultivation schedules to ensure peak bloom during the holiday.

Farmers at My Phong Flower Village in My Phong Ward, Dong Thap province, tend flowers for the Lunar New Year. Photo: Cong Tri/VNA



Farmers say weather conditions this season have generally been favorable, allowing flowers to grow evenly and maintain good quality. However, higher costs for fertilizers, seedlings, electricity and labor have put pressure on production budgets. As a result, growers are paying closer attention to input costs, adjusting planting areas and selecting flower varieties with stable demand to reduce risks.

Despite these challenges, the atmosphere in the village remains lively. From early morning until late afternoon, farmers can be seen watering plants, trimming leaves and transporting flower pots to roadside collection points. Local traders have already begun visiting gardens to place orders, signaling steady demand ahead of Tet.

Local authorities said they are coordinating with relevant agencies to support farmers through technical guidance and market connections, helping ensure smooth distribution during the peak holiday period. With careful preparation and favorable market signals, My Phong Flower Village is expected to supply sufficient flowers for Tet, contributing to the vibrant spring atmosphere across the region.