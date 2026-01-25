Tan Lac Red-flesh Grapefruit Focuses on International Market

25/01/2026

Phu Tho province has emerged as one of Vietnam’s leading grapefruit-growing regions, with a total cultivation area of approximately 17,700ha, accounting for more than 11% of the country’s total grapefruit acreage. Of this, over 10,800ha are currently in the production stage, generating an estimated output of more than 177,000 tons annually—nearly 20% of national grapefruit production.

A farmer harvests red-fresh grapefruits in Tan Lac. Photo: VNA



A standout product among Phu Tho’s citrus varieties is the Tan Lac red pomelo, which is grown on nearly 3,000 hectares and has been granted a certified trademark. Renowned for its distinctive ruby-colored flesh, balanced sweetness, and high nutritional value, the Tan Lac red pomelo has become a flagship agricultural product of the province, making a significant contribution to farmers’ incomes and local economic development.

Tan Lac red-fresh grapefruit orchards also attract tourists. Photo: VNA



In recent years, local authorities have promoted the adoption of VietGAP and GlobalGAP standards, strengthened product traceability systems, and enhanced linkages among farmers, cooperatives, and enterprises to improve quality and expand market access. These efforts yielded tangible results in 2022, when the first shipment of fresh Tan Lac red pomelos was successfully exported to the United Kingdom, marking a major milestone for the province’s fruit industry.

This breakthrough has opened up opportunities in other high-potential markets, particularly in Europe, where demand for high-quality and sustainably produced tropical fruits continues to grow. Looking ahead, Phu Tho aims to further expand export-oriented production, invest in post-harvest processing and branding, and strengthen the global positioning of its grapefruit products, thereby creating greater added value for local farmers and promoting sustainable rural development.