Consumers are interested in Le Gia fish sauce, an OCOP brand of the central province of Thanh Hoa. Photo: VNA

Spanning some 300 booths, the zone showcases key agricultural, forestry and fishery products, regional specialties, goods for Tet consumption, OCOP (One Commune One Product) items and products bearing Vietnamese geographical indications. It also introduces models of high-tech agriculture, green farming, circular economy practices and environmentally friendly agricultural production.

All participating enterprises and cooperatives are required to ensure clear packaging, origin and traceability, with product quality given top priority. Cold-storage equipment is mandatory for perishable goods to guarantee food safety. Many exhibitors hope the fair will generate a surge in orders and expand links with domestic and foreign partners.

Consumers are interested in OCOP products of the central province of Nghe An. Photo: VNA

Nguyen Hai Ha, Director of HaNa Food Co. Ltd. in Ninh Binh province, said the company supplies major supermarket chains and exports to several European and US markets. “At this year’s Spring Fair, we aim to introduce consumers to our clean, high-quality rice paper products that meet export standards,” he noted.

Pham Ngoc Thanh, Deputy Director for Business at Ha My Joint Stock Company, said its products are already present in markets such as the US, Canada, the Republic of Korea and China. “We expect to find new partners, especially international ones, while further promoting our five-star OCOP products, particularly cashew nuts, during the Lunar New Year season,” he added.

Consumers are interested in Ede coffee (or Edecafe), a premium OCOP brand of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak. Photo: VNA

Meanwhile, Doan Ngoc Bao, head of the Huong Tho orange production and business cooperative group in Ha Tinh province, said more than four tonnes of organically grown Bao Phuong oranges will be brought to the fair. Beyond sales, the event offers a valuable platform to promote the brand and expand distribution networks in Hanoi and neighbouring localities.

According to Hoang Van Du, Deputy Director of the Agricultural Trade Promotion Centre, the fair provides a venue to promote high-quality agricultural products for both domestic consumption and export, while enabling consumers to access safe products with clear origins during Tet.



The Vietnamese gricultural products zone also reflects the broader transformation of Vietnamese agriculture toward sustainability and higher added value. In 2025, despite global supply chain disruptions and climate challenges, the sector recorded GDP growth of 3.7–3.92%, while agro-forestry-fishery exports surpassed 70 billion USD for the first time.

Notably, exports have shifted from raw commodities to deep processing, with coffee exports exceeding 8 billion USD and fruit and vegetable exports hitting a record 8.56 billion USD, driven by processed durian and coconut products.

With strong applications of digital technologies, traceability systems and green standards, Vietnamese farm produce is now present in nearly 200 countries and territories, reinforcing Vietnam’s position as a reliable and sustainable supplier in global agricultural trade./.