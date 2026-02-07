Da Nang moves to turn Party Congress's resolution into benefits for people

Nguyen Hong Lai, Secretary of the Party Committee of Tra Tan commune, said the committee has drawn up a plan to disseminate and implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, aiming to ensure that all local officials and Party members fully grasp the spirit of the Resolution and promptly work to translate it into practical results.

A view of My Khe beach in Da Nang city. Photo: VN

As the recently concluded 14th National Party Congress set a strategic vision for national development in the new phase, authorities in central Da Nang city are intensifying efforts to implement the Congress Resolution, aiming to promptly translate the Party’s guidelines and policies into tangible benefits for locals.

Prioritising development in mountainous areas

The Golden Bridge is a landmark within the Sun World Ba Na Hills complex in Da Nang. Photo: VNA

Tra Tan, a mountainous commune of Da Nang, was formed following the merger of Tra Giac and Tra Tan communes of Bac Tra My district, former Quang Nam province. Covering 183.08 sq.km, it is home to more than 6,290 people, with ethnic minorities accounting for over 85% of the population.

The commune continues to face socio-economic challenges, including underdeveloped infrastructure—particularly limited inter-village transport links—along with inadequate access to internet services, the national power grid, and mobile networks in some areas.

A sea-dyke section of the Lien Chieu deep-sea port is completed. The port is a key logistics service in linkage with the Da Nang Free Trade Zone. (Photo courtesy of Giao Lien)

In the time ahead, local authorities will focus on upgrading transport and information technology infrastructure to support economic growth, developing farming zones, and promoting tourism linked with the preservation of historical sites, he stated.

Lai shared that the Tra Tan Party Committee has built an action plan tailored to the unique needs of a mountainous commune so as to reach the targets set by the commune’s Party Congress and improve residents’ life quality, thus contributing to national development.

Leveraging cultural and tourism advantages

A fireworks display by the Finnish team at the 2025 Da Nang International Fireworks Festival. Photo: VNA

Duong Duc Lin, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thanh Binh commune, said that in celebration of the successful 14th National Party Congress, Thanh Binh will roll out a range of measures to foster socio-economic development.

Attention will be paid to capitalising on the advantages in garden-based and farm-based economic activities, supporting residents to develop medicinal plant gardens suited to local soil conditions, and promoting community-based tourism linked to national heritage sites.

The commune will also continue developing OCOP (One Commune, One Products) items and supporting cooperatives and small- and medium-sized enterprises to grow as in line with the Politburo’s Resolution No. 68-NQ/TW on private sector development, Lin added.

An Hai ward, a key tourism and services hub of Da Nang, is home to the world-renowned My Khe Beach and popular landmarks such as Cau Rong (Dragon Bridge), the Han River Bridge, and the Son Tra night market.

The headquarters of the Da Nang International Financial Center’s operating authority is located at Software Park No. 2. Photo: VNA

Nguyen Thi Anh Thao, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of An Hai ward, noted the local administration will step up the realisation of the guidelines, policies and resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, particularly in improving people’s living standards and developing tourism.

An Hai will also focus on the three key tasks set by its Party organisation, particularly facilitating the tourism economy and night-time economy, helping position Da Nang as a desirable destination and a liveable city in Vietnam, Thao stated./.