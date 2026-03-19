Vietnam to launch nationwide campaign to promote energy saving for Earth Hour 2026

This year’s launch event will take place at the Tay Ho Creative Cultural Space. Photo: VNA

The initiative “All people use energy efficiently and respond to Earth Hour 2026” aims to encourage individuals and businesses to adopt energy-saving practices, expand the use of clean energy, and foster sustainable consumption habits across society.

This year’s launch event will take place at the Tay Ho Creative Cultural Space, combined with a running race expected to draw more than 2,000 participants.

The campaign comes amid growing concerns over global energy security as ongoing tensions in the Middle East continue to disrupt supply chains. In this context, energy efficiency has been identified as a key solution to ease supply pressure, reduce costs, and enhance economic competitiveness.

The Government has tasked the ministry with developing energy-saving scenarios, stepping up public communications, and promoting green energy use and emissions reduction. Efforts are also being made to encourage energy transition, expand clean transport options, reduce fuel consumption, and boost public transport use.

Besides, authorities are reviewing conditions for implementing a roadmap to adopt E10 biofuel, aiming to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and diversify energy supply sources.

A series of supporting activities will accompany the campaign, including an online running event from March 21 to April 11 via the 84RACE platform, and an online quiz contest on energy saving hosted at tietkiemnangluong.com.vn.