Party, State leaders join Hanoi voters in Election Day

President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai casts her ballot with voters. Photo: VNA

At polling stations across the capital, prominent officials including Politburo member and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra, Politburo member and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang, Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung, and Politburo member and Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics Doan Minh Huan cast their votes alongside local residents.Also taking part in the voting in Hanoi were Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh; Deputy Prime Ministers Tran Hong Ha, Le Thanh Long, Mai Van Chinh and Bui Thanh Son; and Vice Chairmen of the NA Nguyen Duc Hai and Nguyen Khac Dinh.Across Hanoi, thousands of voters turned out early at polling stations to exercise their civic rights. The election is taking place as the country continues efforts to advance renewal and development, with the selection of capable representatives expected to contribute to building a socialist rule-of-law state and promoting socio-economic progress.Nguyen Trong Phan, Secretary of the Party Cell of Residential Cluster R3,4,5 at the Royal City urban area and head of Election Team No. 4, said the vote provides an opportunity to choose representatives with integrity, competence and a strong sense of responsibility to reflect the people's will, aspirations and right to mastery.Bui Ngoc Thach, a voter at Polling Station No. 4 in Thanh Xuan ward, expressed his hope that those elected will possess both talent and virtue, along with strategic vision, to help the country grow stronger while ensuring people’s well-being. He also expects deputies to stay close to voters, listen to public feedback, and pay greater attention to areas such as education, health care and policies affecting daily life.Le Kim Truyen, representing elderly voters at Polling Station No.16 in Ngoc Ha ward, said residents had carefully reviewed the lists of candidates posted in the locality, enabling them to make informed choices on Election Day.Meanwhile, Do Hoai An, the youngest voter at the same polling station, said he hopes that the elected representatives will effectively convey people’s concerns and aspirations, contributing to national development and helping the country move forward into a new era of advancement./.