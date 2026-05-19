Hanoi, Saint Petersburg seek more substantive cooperation

Phung Thi Hong Ha, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, Chairwoman of the Hanoi People’s Council and Deputy Head of the Hanoi National Assembly deputies' delegation, and Chairman of the Legislative Assembly of Saint Petersburg Aleksandr Belsky sign an MoU on cooperation between the Hanoi People’s Council and the Legislative Assembly of Saint Petersburg. Photo: VNA

A delegation from Hanoi led by Phung Thi Hong Ha, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairwoman of the Hanoi People’s Council, held a working session with the Legislative Assembly of Saint Petersburg on May 18 during their working visit to Russia.

Ha, also deputy head of the Hanoi delegation of National Assembly deputies, noted that on the foundation of the flourishing Vietnam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, relations between Hanoi and Saint Petersburg have seen positive progress in recent years thanks to efforts by the Saint Petersburg authorities and Legislative Assembly.

She highlighted growing exchanges between the two cities, including visits by Saint Petersburg officials to Hanoi from 2022 to 2025, during which both sides agreed to promote the signing of cooperation agreements to officially establish their relationship and lay a firm foundation for local-level cooperation.

Sharing information on Hanoi’s socio-economic development, Ha said the Vietnamese capital has maintained friendly and cooperative ties with several Russian localities, including Moscow and Saint Petersburg. She described the signing of a cooperation agreement between Hanoi and Saint Petersburg in 2025 as an important milestone demonstrating both sides’ determination to strengthen exchanges and mutual understanding and expand cooperation in trade, investment, culture, tourism, science-technology and other potential fields.

The two sides agreed to promote cooperation and share experience in urban management, heritage preservation, waterway transport infrastructure, health care, medical training, education and student exchanges. They also discussed organising cultural weeks and exhibitions to enhance mutual understanding between their people.

Chairman of the Legislative Assembly of Saint Petersburg Aleksandr Belsky stressed that the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Russia provides a solid foundation for effective local-level cooperation. He noted similarities between Hanoi and Saint Petersburg in terms of history and heritage, while affirming support for expanding substantive cooperation between the two cities.

Following the discussions, the leaders of the two cities signed a memorandum of understanding, pledging to strengthen practical cooperation in urban planning and management, economic and cultural exchanges, tourism, education and people-to-people ties./.